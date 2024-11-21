Boyden Expands in Europe by Appointing Six New Partners and One Principal

New additions strengthen client support in executive search and interim management

ATHENS, Greece, MUNICH, MADRID, LONDON, MILAN and STOCKHOLM, Nov. 21, 2024in Spain, Costas Verginis, PhD.in Greece, Dr. Marcus Hoffmannand Dr. Maximilian Baderin Germany, Suresh Lalin the United Kingdom, and Giulia Teodoriin Italy. Richard Schmidtjoins Boyden Sweden as Principal to lead Boyden's growth strategy in the Swedish market.

Kathleen Dunton, Board Chair and Managing Partner, Germany, commented, "Boyden's continued growth in Europe is a key part of our commitment to serving clients across the region. As the global talent landscape becomes increasingly complex in a post-pandemic world with breakthrough technological advances, our partner-led approach allows us to provide expertise and insights to our clients in a time of transformation. To meet their challenges, we've strengthened our team with global leaders who can help better navigate success in the European market."

Ignacio Serra, Partner, Spain, brings over 25 years of executive search experience leading and advising companies in more than 15 countries worldwide. With deep strategic and operational expertise combined with an extensive network, Ignacio consistently delivers top-tier talent acquisition solutions for clients in the industrial, private equity, energy, and technology, media & telecommunications (TMT) sectors.

Costas Verginis, PhD, Partner, Greece is a 30-year executive search veteran specialising in placing senior and leadership roles in the global hospitality industry. His broad business expertise has assisted international hotel chains and governments with business oversight, growth planning, and corporate strategy.

Dr. Marcus Hoffmann, Managing Partner, Germany, has over 20 years of experience across Europe and Asia Pacific as a trusted advisor to executives and boards. His in-depth market and industry knowledge, particularly in the automotive and mobility sectors, as well as professional services, serves as a basis for strategic decisions and leadership assessment, making him a valued executive search consultant.

Dr. Maximilian Bader, Partner, Germany, holds extensive experience in executive search, strategy consulting, and corporate finance. With more than two decades' worth of experience, he serves as a trusted advisor to investors and boards on recruitment for C-level and other key leadership positions across the industrial, technology, and professional services sectors.

Suresh Lal, Managing Partner, United Kingdom, leads the Affordable Housing & Responsible Real Estate sectorfor the UK interim management practice, providing strategic solutions for private, public, and not-for-profit housing organisations. With nearly 20 years of experience, Suresh has assisted global businesses manage transitional periods by placing purpose-driven leaders.

Giulia Teodoria, Partner, Italy, is a global executive search expert specialising in energy transition, renewables, and sustainability. With nearly a decade of extensive experience, she has successfully guided public and private organisations through transformative restructures and CEO succession, placing top-tier C-level executives and senior leadership roles with precision.

Richard Schmidt, Principal, Sweden, is a leadership expert with more than 20 years of experience in executive search and leadership development. Working with international clients across the Nordics, he has placed individuals in leadership roles and assisted with board assessment, succession planning, and executive coaching.

Boyden remains one of Europe's most respected talent and leadership search firms. It provides executive search, leadership consulting, and interim management. Partners across more than 30 countries support governments, private businesses, public companies, and not-for-profits as they navigate the phases of the talent lifecycle.

About Boyden

Boyden is a premier leadership and talent advisory firm with more than 75 offices in over 45 countries. Our global reach enables us to serve clients' needs anywhere they conduct business. We connect great companies with great leaders through executive search, interim management and leadership consulting solutions. Boyden is ranked amongst the top companies on Forbes' America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2024. For further information, visit www.boyden.com.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

