PR Newswire
21.11.2024 08:19 Uhr
Super studio: Renowned Chinese Photographer Yin Chao Hosts Sino-French Photography Art Dialogue Exhibition, "Wandering Eyes" at the China Cultural Center in Paris

PARIS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned Chinese photographer Yin Chao presents the Sino-French Photography Art Dialogue Exhibition, "Wandering Eyes," at the China Cultural Center in Paris. Running from November 16 to December 7, 2024, this captivating exhibition is organized by the esteemed creative visual agency, Super Studio. Through his photographic language, the photographer vividly captures the profound essence of Chines culture, transcending traditional notions of static storytelling. Through his portrayal, Yin invites audiences to journey across intersecting dimensions of time and space, immersing themselves in an exploration of China's cultural landscape. The exhibition is organized by the China Cultural Center in Paris (Centre Culturel de Chine à Paris), dedicated to promoting Chinese culture to the French society.

The exhibition highlights a collection of iconic works by Yin Chao, one of China's most celebrated photographers and avid ambassador for Chinese culture. Using his lens as a means for storytelling, Yin offers audiences a refreshing and modern perspective toward traditional Chinese stories. The theme, Wandering Eyes, draws inspiration from the Chinese homophone for "nomad," symbolizing a journey of exploration and discovery. Over the years, Yin has woven Eastern philosophy into his work, creating a unique blend of tradition and contemporary expression. Through his unique perspective and insightful observation of traditional culture, Yin's subtly weaves traditional Chinese elements such as scenery, rich cultural heritage and timeless legends into his works, seamlessly bridging the gap between modern aesthetics and classical beauty.

"Sino-French cultural exchange is not only about mutual respect for each other's history and heritage but also an opportunity for shared learning and growth. The romanticism and artistic creativity of France, when combined with China's profound traditional culture and modern innovative spirit, create a dynamic collision and fusion, sparking endless creative possibilities", says Yin. His lens artistically captures Chinese traditional culture, further carrying it to a broader, more global stage.

Marking the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France, this exhibition serves as a "Cultural Express" further carrying Chinese culture towards France. Through the portrayal of a "Chinese face", the exhibition ought to fostering stronger friendship and understanding between the two nations.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2561635/Wandering_Eyes.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/renowned-chinese-photographer-yin-chao-hosts-sino-french-photography-art-dialogue-exhibition-wandering-eyes-at-the-china-cultural-center-in-paris-302312550.html

