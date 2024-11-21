DJ Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director 21-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Directorate Change & Committee Composition Update Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director Dublin/London, 21 November 2024: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Orla O'Connor as an independent non-executive Director, effective 1 January 2025. Following her appointment to the Board, Orla will become a member of the Audit & Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee. Orla O'Connor Biography Orla is the Chair of Arthur Cox, one of Ireland's leading law firms, and a Partner in their Finance Department. She was appointed as Chair of Arthur Cox in 2019 for a term running until 2025 and previously served on the firm's Management Committee for five years. Orla brings over 25 years' experience in financial transactions across the finance, property, and private equity sectors to the Board. She is a member of the Electoral Committee at the Football Association of Ireland, a member of the Board at AsIAm and Focus Ireland, and a member of the Council of Chartered Accountants Ireland. Orla has an LL.B degree from Trinity College and a B.C.L. degree from Oxford University. Ongoing Board Succession The appointment of Orla is another positive step in ensuring the orderly succession of the Board to support the business in its next stage of growth, following the appointment of Mr. Bernard Byrne as an independent non-executive Director and Chair-Designate, which will also be effective 1 January 2025. As previously announced, Gary Britton, who has been on the Board since the Company's IPO, will step down as a non-executive Director at the end of this year. There will also be orderly succession on Board Committees, with Orla joining two Board Committees, the Audit & Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee. The below table reflects the new composition of each Committee following the changes and will be effective 1 January 2025. Audit & Risk Committee Nomination Committee Remuneration Committee Orla O'Gorman (Chair) Julie Sinnamon (Chair) Linda Hickey (Chair) Linda Hickey Giles Davies Giles Davies Orla O'Connor Orla O'Gorman Orla O'Connor Julie Sinnamon

John Reynolds, Chairman of Cairn said: "Orla's appointment underscores our commitment to ensuring the Board's composition continues to evolve, and is comprised of Directors with a diverse set of skills, background and expertise. A proven leader in her sector, Orla brings extensive legal and financial expertise to the Board, and her strategic development track record is a significant addition as Cairn executes its next phase of growth.

On behalf of the Board and on a personal basis, I would also like to thank Gary for his significant contribution and support over the past nine years. Gary has offered invaluable insight at the Board throughout Cairn's growth and development since its IPO, and has been an exceptional Chair of our Audit & Risk Committee. We are grateful for his dedication, and we wish him well for the future."

There are no disclosures required to be made pursuant to Rule 6.1.66 (2) to (6) of the Euronext Dublin Listing Rule Book II.

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.15,900 unit landbank across 36 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

