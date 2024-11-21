Anzeige
Dow Jones News
21.11.2024 08:31 Uhr
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director 
21-Nov-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
 
 
Directorate Change & Committee Composition Update 
Appointment of Independent Non-Executive Director 
 
Dublin/London, 21 November 2024: Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of 
Ms. Orla O'Connor as an independent non-executive Director, effective 1 January 2025. Following her appointment to the 
Board, Orla will become a member of the Audit & Risk Committee and the Remuneration Committee. 
 
Orla O'Connor Biography 
Orla is the Chair of Arthur Cox, one of Ireland's leading law firms, and a Partner in their Finance Department. She was 
appointed as Chair of Arthur Cox in 2019 for a term running until 2025 and previously served on the firm's Management 
Committee for five years. 
Orla brings over 25 years' experience in financial transactions across the finance, property, and private equity 
sectors to the Board. She is a member of the Electoral Committee at the Football Association of Ireland, a member of 
the Board at AsIAm and Focus Ireland, and a member of the Council of Chartered Accountants Ireland. Orla has an LL.B 
degree from Trinity College and a B.C.L. degree from Oxford University. 
Ongoing Board Succession 
The appointment of Orla is another positive step in ensuring the orderly succession of the Board to support the 
business in its next stage of growth, following the appointment of Mr. Bernard Byrne as an independent non-executive 
Director and Chair-Designate, which will also be effective 1 January 2025. As previously announced, Gary Britton, who 
has been on the Board since the Company's IPO, will step down as a non-executive Director at the end of this year. 
There will also be orderly succession on Board Committees, with Orla joining two Board Committees, the Audit & Risk 
Committee and the Remuneration Committee. The below table reflects the new composition of each Committee following the 
changes and will be effective 1 January 2025. 
 
Audit & Risk Committee Nomination Committee  Remuneration Committee 
Orla O'Gorman (Chair) Julie Sinnamon (Chair) Linda Hickey (Chair) 
Linda Hickey      Giles Davies      Giles Davies 
Orla O'Connor     Orla O'Gorman     Orla O'Connor 
Julie Sinnamon

John Reynolds, Chairman of Cairn said: "Orla's appointment underscores our commitment to ensuring the Board's composition continues to evolve, and is comprised of Directors with a diverse set of skills, background and expertise. A proven leader in her sector, Orla brings extensive legal and financial expertise to the Board, and her strategic development track record is a significant addition as Cairn executes its next phase of growth.

On behalf of the Board and on a personal basis, I would also like to thank Gary for his significant contribution and support over the past nine years. Gary has offered invaluable insight at the Board throughout Cairn's growth and development since its IPO, and has been an exceptional Chair of our Audit & Risk Committee. We are grateful for his dedication, and we wish him well for the future."

There are no disclosures required to be made pursuant to Rule 6.1.66 (2) to (6) of the Euronext Dublin Listing Rule Book II.

-ENDS-

For further information, contact:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Drury Communications +353 1 260 5000

Billy Murphy

Gavin McLoughlin

Notes to Editors

Cairn Homes plc ("Cairn") is an Irish homebuilder committed to building high-quality, competitively priced, sustainable new homes and communities in great locations. At Cairn, the homeowner is at the very centre of the design process. We strive to provide unparalleled customer service throughout each stage of the home-buying journey. A new Cairn home is expertly designed, with a focus on creating shared spaces and environments where communities thrive. Cairn owns a c.15,900 unit landbank across 36 residential development sites, over 90% of which are located in the Greater Dublin Area ("GDA") with excellent public transport and infrastructure links.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: BOA 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  360386 
EQS News ID:  2035079 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2035079&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
