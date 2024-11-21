LG Electronics: LG ANNOUNCES ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES TO PROPEL FUTURE VISION 2030

Strategic Restructuring to Enhance Synergy and Drive Growth in Key Business Areas

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG) today announced a series of organizational changes and executive appointments following the approval of its board of directors. This restructuring aims to accelerate the company's mid- to long-term strategy, "Future Vision 2030," by enhancing inter-organizational synergy and innovating its business portfolio.

The restructuring focuses on regrouping LG's business operation units* to maximize the potential of existing businesses, strengthen platform-based service operations, accelerate B2B initiatives and secure new growth engines in promising sectors. These changes are designed to enhance efficiency through the strategic selection and concentration of capabilities, thereby creating greater synergy between businesses and bolstering future competitiveness.

To spearhead this transformation, LG has appointed skilled individuals with exceptional expertise, emphasizing the enhancement of the company's long-term competitiveness through the development of high-performing organizations.

Key Changes in Business Structure

A new Company will be established to bolster the growth of the heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) business, a crucial component of LG's B2B acceleration strategy. The Overseas Sales & Marketing Company will now function as the overseas B2B control tower. Additionally, display-based operations - including TVs, monitors and signage - will be integrated to foster synergies and expand platform-based service businesses. New growth engines will be strategically relocated to Companies with greater business relevance, ensuring more stable support and creating synergies across business areas.

All four Companies will now incorporate "Solution" in their names, reflecting LG's evolution into a Smart Life Solution provider that connects and enhances customer experiences across various environments, including homes, commercial spaces, mobility and virtual platforms.

Restructuring of Companies

LG has restructured its four Companies into the Home Appliance Solution (HS) Company, the Media Entertainment Solution (MS) Company, the Vehicle Solution (VS) Company and the Eco Solution (ES) Company. This reorganization redefines their roles and identities within LG.

The H&A Company will be renamed HS Company to align with its vision of "Zero Labor Home, Makes Quality Time." To support this vision, LG will move the Platform Business Center - responsible for the planning, development and operation of LG ThinQ - directly under HS Company. This strategic realignment aims to establish HS Company as a leader in AI solutions across diverse spaces, including homes, commercial areas and vehicles, effectively addressing customer needs outside traditional home settings. Furthermore, HS Company will incorporate the Robot Business Division from the BS Company to integrate core robot technologies into its home robot solutions. Lyu Jae-cheol will continue to lead HS Company.

The HE Company will change its name to MS Company to align with its goal of becoming a media and entertainment platform powerhouse. It will integrate the Information Display business and Information Technology business from the BS Company with its TV business to create synergies in hardware and platform operations. Park Hyoung-sei will continue to lead the MS Company, driving its transformation into a media and entertainment platform.

The MS Company will accelerate the expansion of platform-based service business areas by broadening the application of webOS, which was primarily used in smart TVs, to monitors, signage and in-vehicle infotainment systems. webOS will evolve into an integrated content and services platform for both indoor and outdoor use, enhancing competitiveness through synergy and improved business structure.

The VS Company will clarify its role by changing its name from Vehicle component Solutions Company to Vehicle Solution Company, emphasizing its commitment to providing innovative solutions across the entire automotive ecosystem. Eun Seok-hyun will continue to lead the company.

The ES Company has been newly established. The HVAC business, previously part of the H&A Company and a significant contributor to LG's B2B growth, will now operate as a standalone entity under the ES Company. Lee Jae-sung, the current head of the Air Solution Business Division, will lead the ES Company, ensuring continuity in the HVAC business and maintaining its strategic direction.

Given the project-based nature of the HVAC business and the specific characteristics of the market and its customers, LG has determined that operating it as an independent Company will maximize future competitiveness and growth potential. With the establishment of the ES Company, LG aims to position itself as a global leader in comprehensive air solutions.

Additionally, the ES Company will assume responsibility for the electric vehicle charging business from the BS Company and play a pivotal role in driving B2B growth within the clean tech sector, one of LG's key future growth engines.

Meanwhile, to enhance the competitiveness of overseas B2B operations, LG will establish the B2B Business Capability Enhancement Division under the Overseas Sales & Marketing Company.

The Chief Strategy Office (CSO), acting as LG's future strategy control tower, will also oversee AI acceleration and respond to global AI developments. The Chief Digital Office, previously responsible for digital transformation, will be reorganized into the DX Center and transferred directly under the CSO. The DX Center will focus on driving business performance through generative AI technologies and will be led by Cho Jung-bum.

The executive appointments emphasize the selection of diverse talents with proven expertise in sales, services and R&D. Jung Pil-won, currently leading the TV Overseas Sales & Marketing Group, has been appointed as the MEA Region Representative, recognizing his extensive experience in overseas sales management and his deep understanding of the Middle Eastern and African markets. Additionally, Kim Jung-ho, Kim Yoo-seon and Choi Jung-won, who head the subsidiaries in Saudi Arabia, Poland and Malaysia respectively, have been promoted to executive positions in acknowledgment of their significant contributions to business growth.

All appointments are effective December 1, with promotions taking effect on January 1.

* LG's major business operation units are called "Companies."

About LG Electronics, Inc.

LG Electronics is a global innovator in technology and consumer electronics with a presence in almost every country and an international workforce of more than 74,000. LG's four Companies - Home Appliance & Air Solution, Home Entertainment, Vehicle component Solutions and Business Solutions - combined for global revenue of over KRW 82 trillion in 2023. LG is a leading manufacturer of consumer and commercial products ranging from TVs, home appliances, air solutions, monitors, automotive components and solutions, and its premium LG SIGNATURE and intelligent LG ThinQ brands are familiar names world over. Visit www.LGnewsroom.com for the latest news.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564327/LG_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lg-announces-organizational-changes-to-propel-future-vision-2030-302312593.html