BEIJING, CHINA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 November 2024 - On November 11th, Kling AI, a trailblazer in AI-powered image and video generation, has announced sweeping upgrades to its user plans alongside its most significant Black Friday sale to date. For the first time, users on basic plans now have access to advanced features, removing barriers for aspiring creators to harness professional-grade AI tools.
Kling AI is offering its largest annual sale this Black Friday, providing a valuable opportunity for content creators to access professional-grade AI tools at a reduced cost.
Highlights of the sale include:
These discounts are available for a limited time, from November 15 to December 3. Whether you're a seasoned creator or just starting out, this is an opportunity to explore Kling AI's tools at a lower cost. Visit Kling AI's official website to learn more.
About Kling AI
Kling AI's platform specializes in generating stunning images and videos with hyper-realistic details. As competition among AI-powered video generation platforms grows, Kling AI has set itself apart by delivering an affordable yet high-quality solution for creators.
