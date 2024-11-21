Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (TSXV: YNV) (FSE: 1XNA) (OTCQB: YNVYF) (the "Company" or "Ynvisible"), a leading provider of printed e-paper display products, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Waypoint Transit Solutions ("Waypoint"), a US-based company focused on bringing cost-effective, real-time, physical transit information signs to cities and agencies that could not previously afford such infrastructure. Together, Ynvisible and Waypoint intend to bring to market innovative transit information solutions, by introducing cost-effective e-paper display signage to bus stations.

The collaboration between Ynvisible and Waypoint focuses on enhancing the commuter experience by delivering real-time updates on arrival and departure times, and other essential transit information. Ynvisible's energy-efficient, reflective e-paper technology stands out for its low-power consumption and excellent readability in various lighting conditions, making it an ideal solution for sustainable, user-friendly, easy-to-maintain signage solutions. Waypoint has placed an order for a limited quantity of customized Ynvisible's e-paper displays, for testing and validation, and is looking to potentially order quantities of more than 20.000 units when the product is fully ready to be placed in the market.

"Waypoint is developing flexible, low-cost, real-time arrival signs that can be installed at far more bus stops than current options. To do this, we needed a low-cost, customizable, e-paper solution that performs well in many conditions, which led us to Ynvisible." said Ryan Johnston, CEO of Waypoint Transit Solutions.

By leveraging Ynvisible's cutting-edge digital display technology, this collaboration will enable digital signs that consume minimal energy, while allowing useful updates for commuters. This energy-efficient technology will provide cities with a forward-thinking solution to manage real-time information, while promoting sustainability.

"Digital signage is a key platform for us, and we're thrilled to see a growing number of businesses exploring e-paper display solutions in this market. We are looking forward to working with Waypoint Transit Solutions to develop a cost-effective, eco-friendly digital signage solution for bus stations, and seeing this product across cities and countries around the world," said Keith Morton, VP of Sales & Marketing at Ynvisible.

Ynvisible produces cost-effective, low-power, sustainable e-paper displays fit for off-the-grid, remote and/or IoT devices that require low energy consumption. Ynvisible's work in digital signage can be replicated for a variety of applications, from solar-powered signage to retail and public information signs, to disaster response equipment.

Investor Webinar Update and 2025 Focus

Ynvisible will host a webinar on December 5, 2024, at 4:00 PM (CET) / 10:00 AM (EST) to provide an update on the Company's recent activities and plans for 2025. The webinar will include a discussion of 2024 progress, upcoming initiatives, and a live Q&A session with the executive team. The event is open to anyone interested in Ynvisible's developments in e-paper technology. Registration details are available here.

About Ynvisible

Ynvisible is disrupting the low-cost and ultra-low-power display industry thanks to the latest advantages in sustainable electronics and roll-to-roll printing production. Ynvisible's printed e-paper displays are ideal for low-power and cost-sensitive applications, such as digital signage, smart monitoring labels for supply chain and logistics, visual indicators for medical and diagnostics, or retail labels and signage. Ynvisible has experience, know-how, and intellectual property in electrochromic materials, inks, and systems, and offers a mix of services, technology and products to brand owners developing smart objects and IoT products. Additional information on Ynvisible is available at www.ynvisible.com.

