Australia's record uptake of rooftop solar is delivering significant benefits for some installers, with new analysis by industry consultancy Solar Nerds showing triple-digit percentage point annual growth rates for some companies. From pv magazine Australia The latest data from market analyst Solar Nerds shows 14 solar installation companies have boosted their business by at least 100% in the past 12 months as rooftop solar in Australia reaches new heights. Australia earlier this month hit 4 million rooftop solar installations across the country. One in three Australian homes now have PV on their ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...