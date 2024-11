Dreame Technology: Dreame launches Black Friday deals with up to £350 off

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dreame Technology , a pioneer of innovative household appliances, has announced the launch of its Black Friday sale, with the company offering unmissable deals between the 21st November and 2nd December.

Dreame X40 Ultra Complete (Was £1,299, now £949)

The X40 Ultra Complete offers exceptional cleaning efficiency in even the tightest spaces around the home. With Dreame's Mop Extend RoboSwing Technology and extendable side brush, the robot vacuum can remove dirt from under low furniture and in hard-to-reach corners, as deep as 4cm. It also has 12,000Pa Vormax Suction, swiftly lifting debris with fewer passes on hard floors and carpets.

Additionally, you can create detailed 4-level maps with the X40 Ultra Complete, planning efficient cleaning routes and intelligently identifying and avoiding over 120 types of objects. The robot vacuum also has an automated cleaning station, which includes an auto washboard cleaning system to reduce stains and remove any odours on the mop pads.

Dreame L40 Ultra Complete (Was £999, now £819)

Dreame's newest flagship robotic vacuum features the latest MopExtend RoboSwing Technology, which enables the L40 Ultra Complete to analyse complex living environments and determine when and where the mops can be used most effectively. This technology also detects edges and corners using a position-sensitive sensor that automatically expands the range of the mops by up to 4cm.

The L40 Ultra has an outstanding suction power of 11,000Pa, which combined with the Anti-Tangle TriCut Brush, enables faster and better cleaning results in fewer passes. The innovative dirt detection function, supported by an RGB AI camera, also allows the robot vacuum to independently detect dirt on the floor and adjust its performance accordingly. In addition, the L40 Ultra Complete is equipped with a fully automated, multifunctional base station that manages routine tasks efficiently, providing a hands-free cleaning experience.

Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 2 (Was £599, now £469)

The L10 Ultra Gen 2 is equipped with Dreame's most advanced and powerful suction system with 10,000Pa suction, as well as MopExtend Technology. Utilising a position sensitive detector to identify edges and corners, this technology automatically extends the mops to reach tight spaces around the home for deeper, closer cleaning. A 32-level water level setting also allows the robot vacuum to adapt to every cleaning requirement.

The L10s Ultra Gen 2 uses Smart Pathfinder and 3DAdapt technologies with advanced 3D map interaction for intelligent route planning and precise obstacle avoidance. Furniture information can be integrated during mapping using Dreame's AR scanning for a more accurate 3D map and navigation.

Dreame H14 Pro (Was £599, now £429)

With up to 180° Lie-Flat Reach, liquid separation motor, and smart cleaning solution distribution, the H14 Pro offers an enhanced cleaning experience. It has an impressive running time of 40 minutes, thanks to its improved battery capacity and generous 880ml water tank, which allows large living spaces of up to 300m² to be cleaned without interruptions.

The H14 Pro is equipped with a dual edge cleaning function meaning the brush head penetrates deep into corners and along the baseboard, combating dirt and deposits. This design can be used to clean the edges of the walls and corners to give hard floors a spectacular shine. It also utilises 60°C hot water to remove stubborn liquids in as little as five minutes. The dual-rotating brush prevents hair tangles and keeps the brush cover clean, which after washing, uses 60°C hot air to dry the brush, minimising the chance of odours and bacteria.

Customers can enjoy savings of up to £350 on a number of Dreame's flagship products as above.

About Dreame Technology

Dreame Technology was founded in 2017 as an innovative consumer products company focused on smart home appliances with the vision of improving lives through technology. Today, the company has created a series of core inventions with more than 150 core patents, such as the high-speed motor, monocular machine vision, SLAM (simultaneous localisation and mapping), and multi-cone cyclone separation.

