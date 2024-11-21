Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 09:07 Uhr
95 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Payslip Announces New Board of Directors to Accelerate Global Growth and Innovation

Finanznachrichten News

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payslip, the leading global payroll control platform, is pleased to announce the addition of David Clarke and Barry Dowling to its Board of Directors. These new appointments bring invaluable expertise in scaling global businesses and driving technological innovation, strengthening Payslip's position as a leader in global payroll technology.

Pasyslip Global Payroll Control Platform

David Clarke, a Venture Partner at Frontline Ventures, one of Payslip's existing investors, and former CTO of Workday, brings unmatched experience in enterprise technology and innovation. David has over 20 years of experience in technology strategy and product team scaling, helping high-growth companies drive innovation and operational excellence. David Served as CTO at Workday for 11 years where he led the strategic direction of the company's HR technology. As a Payslip board member David will focus on leveraging Payslip's advanced AI automation technology to transform global payroll operations, optimize efficiencies, and deliver significant value to Workday users and the payroll industry as a whole.

Speaking about his appointment to the board, Mr. Clarke noted "Something I saw a lot during my time with Workday was that global companies struggle with delivering timely, accurate, repeatable payroll solutions for their employees. And they also don't have a lot of visibility at an analytical level. As payroll is such a vital business function, this is a huge problem. Payslip has a unique approach to helping companies solve all of this. That was the most important factor in Frontline's decision to invest and my decision to be involved."

Barry Dowling, Investor, Advisor, and Founder. Barry is the Founder and former CEO of TransferMate, he has an extensive background in scaling technology companies to international success. With deep expertise in global expansion and operational efficiency, Barry will provide critical insights to support Payslip's ongoing growth and strategy for delivering world-class payroll technology to multinational organizations.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr. Dowling said, "I'm delighted to be joining Payslip's board. During my time as CEO of TransferMate I saw the level of commitment and innovation required to scale a global technology company. It has been clear to me from the beginning that the team and the product at Payslip are very well positioned to do just that. I'm looking forward to working more closely with Fidelma and the senior leadership team over the coming years as this incredible journey continues".

"We are delighted to welcome Barry and David to the Board," said Fidelma McGuirk, CEO of Payslip. "Barry's proven track record in scaling global tech companies and David's extensive expertise in enterprise innovation and AI-driven automation are perfectly aligned with our vision for the future. Their contributions will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our platform and deliver on our mission to empower global payroll teams."

These appointments come at a pivotal time for Payslip, as the company accelerates its investment in cutting-edge technology and expands its capabilities to serve Workday users and other multi-national enterprise clients worldwide. By integrating seamlessly with HR systems like Workday, Payslip enables businesses to automate payroll processes, reduce errors, and achieve unparalleled control and visibility across multiple countries and vendors.

For more information about Payslip and its Board of Directors, visit www.payslip.com.

About Payslip

Payslip is a leading global payroll control platform that streamlines and automates global payroll operations for multinational companies. Payslip integrates seamlessly with local payroll vendors and enterprise systems like Workday, enabling organizations to achieve control and visibility across global payroll operations, boosting payroll efficiency by 40%.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563359/Payslip_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/payslip-announces-new-board-of-directors-to-accelerate-global-growth-and-innovation-302312079.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.