Payslip Announces New Board of Directors to Accelerate Global Growth and Innovation

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Payslip, the leading global payroll control platform, is pleased to announce the addition of David Clarke and Barry Dowling to its Board of Directors. These new appointments bring invaluable expertise in scaling global businesses and driving technological innovation, strengthening Payslip's position as a leader in global payroll technology.

David Clarke, a Venture Partner at Frontline Ventures, one of Payslip's existing investors, and former CTO of Workday, brings unmatched experience in enterprise technology and innovation. David has over 20 years of experience in technology strategy and product team scaling, helping high-growth companies drive innovation and operational excellence. David Served as CTO at Workday for 11 years where he led the strategic direction of the company's HR technology. As a Payslip board member David will focus on leveraging Payslip's advanced AI automation technology to transform global payroll operations, optimize efficiencies, and deliver significant value to Workday users and the payroll industry as a whole.

Speaking about his appointment to the board, Mr. Clarke noted "Something I saw a lot during my time with Workday was that global companies struggle with delivering timely, accurate, repeatable payroll solutions for their employees. And they also don't have a lot of visibility at an analytical level. As payroll is such a vital business function, this is a huge problem. Payslip has a unique approach to helping companies solve all of this. That was the most important factor in Frontline's decision to invest and my decision to be involved."

Barry Dowling, Investor, Advisor, and Founder. Barry is the Founder and former CEO of TransferMate, he has an extensive background in scaling technology companies to international success. With deep expertise in global expansion and operational efficiency, Barry will provide critical insights to support Payslip's ongoing growth and strategy for delivering world-class payroll technology to multinational organizations.

Speaking about his appointment, Mr. Dowling said, "I'm delighted to be joining Payslip's board. During my time as CEO of TransferMate I saw the level of commitment and innovation required to scale a global technology company. It has been clear to me from the beginning that the team and the product at Payslip are very well positioned to do just that. I'm looking forward to working more closely with Fidelma and the senior leadership team over the coming years as this incredible journey continues".

"We are delighted to welcome Barry and David to the Board," said Fidelma McGuirk, CEO of Payslip. "Barry's proven track record in scaling global tech companies and David's extensive expertise in enterprise innovation and AI-driven automation are perfectly aligned with our vision for the future. Their contributions will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our platform and deliver on our mission to empower global payroll teams."

These appointments come at a pivotal time for Payslip, as the company accelerates its investment in cutting-edge technology and expands its capabilities to serve Workday users and other multi-national enterprise clients worldwide. By integrating seamlessly with HR systems like Workday, Payslip enables businesses to automate payroll processes, reduce errors, and achieve unparalleled control and visibility across multiple countries and vendors.

For more information about Payslip and its Board of Directors, visit www.payslip.com.

About Payslip

Payslip is a leading global payroll control platform that streamlines and automates global payroll operations for multinational companies. Payslip integrates seamlessly with local payroll vendors and enterprise systems like Workday, enabling organizations to achieve control and visibility across global payroll operations, boosting payroll efficiency by 40%.

