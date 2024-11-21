Pigment Recognized as a Visionary in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software for ability to execute and completeness of vision

PARIS, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pigment, the business planning platform, today announced that it has been recognized by Gartner as a Visionary in the Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software. A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

In today's environment, business agility and adaptability are essential for success. Pigment empowers organizations to meet these demands through its innovative, efficient architecture. With Pigment, data is consistent across applications and functions, facilitating truly integrated business planning. Pigment's sparse engine also means that the platform is able to handle large datasets without running into performance issues.

"We are honored to be recognized in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software. We believe this reflects the depth of our vision and our strong track record delivering on our roadmap," said Eléonore Crespo, co-CEO and co-Founder, Pigment. "Effective planning is the foundation of strategic decision-making, but to do this effectively, businesses need powerful, collaborative planning platforms that prioritize continuous innovation and user experience. While many solutions have fallen short, Pigment is bridging these gaps by delivering on product strategy and prioritizing the customer experience."

Pigment's product strategy is built on three pillars, all of which we believe have contributed to our inclusion and positioning in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Financial Planning Software.

Efficient architecture

Pigment's architecture is flexible, scalable, and connected, to facilitate truly integrated business planning at scale. Data integration is a key part of this, establishing a shared language across teams that facilitates collaboration, reduces manual errors and accelerates decision making. As such, businesses are in a better position to make more informed decisions.

A commitment to continuous product innovation

Pigment's product strategy focuses on delivering a solution that meets the needs of all diverse stakeholders involved in financial planning. Key updates released in the last year include Pigment, new integrations with enterprise tech stacks, and additional security controls.

By prioritizing innovation, user experience, and performance optimization, Pigment enhances integrated business planning, which both elevates financial planning and fosters agility throughout the organization.

Looking ahead, Pigment will continue to further this through expanded AI capabilities such as machine learning for statistical forecasting and assisted modeling, as well as intuitive reporting visualizations, additional integrations, and use-case specific updates.

Exceptional product and customer experiences

Pigment is committed to delivering a gold standard for customer and user experience that

begins at implementation and continues through the customer journey.

This includes a focus on building an intuitive platform that is easy to use, structured methodologies to ensure that every Pigment implementation is a success, and promoting business-owned upkeep so that organizations can manage the use of Pigment independently.

We feel Pigment's recognition as a 2024 Customers' Choice in the Gartner Voice of the Customer for Financial Planning Software also highlighted a strong focus on delivering exceptional customer experiences for businesses.

"No matter how advanced a product is, if it's difficult to use, poorly implemented, or is difficult to maintain, adoption will suffer, and it won't fulfill its potential of delivering value to a business," said Romain Niccoli, co-founder and co-CEO of Pigment. That's why we've always prioritized creating a product that's not only powerful, but also easy to use and genuinely loved by our customers. By staying committed to our customers' needs and continuously innovating we're ensuring that Pigment will always remain a trusted partner in helping them achieve their goals.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner and Magic Quadrant and Peer Insights are a registered trademark, of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Pigment

Pigment is a business planning platform built for agility and scale. It connects people, data, and processes in one elegant, feature-rich platform that allows planners in every department to prepare for any eventuality. Industry-leading companies like Unilever, Merck, Klarna, Webhelp, Figma and Poshmark use Pigment every day, allowing them to confidently make more informed business decisions.

