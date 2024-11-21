Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
GlobeNewswire
21.11.2024 09:10 Uhr
109 Leser
REMINDER: Public Offering of Sun Investment Group UAB bonds - via Bond Auction

Finanznachrichten News
Tomorrow is the last day of the subscription process
Up to 8 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Lithuania, Latvia
and Estonia. 

Investors in Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia can purchase up to 8 000 bonds with
a nominal value of EUR 1 000 and annual interest rate on the nominal value
equal to 11,5% per annum. 

The purchase price per bond is EUR 1000.00 (100.00%).

Essential terms of the offering:

 -- The offering period during which the bonds can be subscribed (subscription
   process) starts on November 4, 2024 at 09:00 EET and ends on November 22,
   2024 at 15:30 EET as follows:
   
   November 4 - November 21, 2024 from 09:00 until 16:00 (EET)
   November 22, 2024 from 09:00 until 15:30 (EET)
   
   Settlement date: November 29, 2024.

 -- Retail investor wishing to submit a subscription order must contact their
   brokerage company.

 -- Market: VSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system)

 -- Order book: SUNBONDIPO115 (ISIN code: 

LT0000409963

)

 -- All Nasdaq Vilnius Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may
   participate in the offering by submitting orders on their own account or on
   behalf of their clients


Auction rules and Information document are available as attachments.

Holders of Sun Investment Group, UAB bonds issued in 2023 (ISIN code
LT0000313256) will be able to subscribe to new bonds through Nasdaq CSD
exchange offer. 





Nasdaq Baltic
Transaction Services
+370 525 31462 (Vilnius)
+371 672 12431 (Riga)
+372 640 8800 (Tallinn)
http://www.nasdaqbaltic.com/



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1261223
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
