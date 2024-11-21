ProScore Technologies LLC: ProScore Announces Domestic Content Solution for Inflation Reduction Act Requirements

ProScore Technologies proudly announces the launch of its innovative domestic content solution, designed to revolutionize how renewable energy companies achieve compliance with Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) requirements.



ProScore provides a comprehensive solution designed to support Taxpayers, Developers, EPCs, and Contractors in effectively managing domestic content requirements to ensure IRA compliance. By offering full visibility into the sourcing process, robust tracking capabilities, and AI verification tools, ProScore simplifies the complexities of adhering to domestic content standards with confidence.

The platform enables users to seamlessly document and certify U.S.-made materials, reducing administrative burdens while increasing accuracy and compliance confidence. With ProScore, contractors can streamline project workflows, mitigate compliance risks, and unlock the financial incentives tied to meeting IRA requirements, positioning their businesses for long-term success in the renewable energy industry.

"The ProScore platform delivers full transparency, intuitive tracking, and robust verification for domestic content, making compliance both straightforward and achievable," said Britt Hager, Co-Founder and CEO of ProScore. "ProScore is committed to fostering a more transparent, efficient, and compliant renewable energy industry. Our mission has always been to empower project leaders, contractors, and capital markets with a platform that not only simplifies compliance but also helps maximize the financial rewards of doing so."

ProScore Technologies is a pioneering technology company dedicated to enhancing compliance and transparency in the renewable energy sector. Supporting taxpayers, developers, EPCs, and contractors across the United States, ProScore specializes in creating innovative solutions tailored to the needs of renewable energy installation companies. Our tools enable validation of regulatory requirements, particularly IRA domestic content compliance, while promoting integrity, trust, and accountability. By streamlining processes and ensuring accuracy, ProScore empowers its partners to succeed in an ever-evolving industry. To learn more about how ProScore can simplify your domestic content compliance and drive transformative results for your business, visit ProScore.ai and Get the ProScore Advantage.

