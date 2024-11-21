Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A2QMNU | ISIN: US26154D1000
NASDAQ
20.11.24
21:56 Uhr
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DREAM FINDERS HOMES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DREAM FINDERS HOMES INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
21.11.2024 00:01 Uhr
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Dream Finders Homes Set to Join S&P SmallCap 600

Finanznachrichten News

NEW YORK, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dream Finders Homes Inc. (NYSE: DFH) will replace Haynes International Inc. (NASD: HAYN) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, November 25. Haynes International is being acquired in a deal expected to close soon pending final closing conditions.

Following is a summary of the change that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Nov 25, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Dream Finders Homes

DFH

Consumer Discretionary

Nov 25, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Haynes International

HAYN

Materials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2024 PR Newswire
