21.11.2024 10:07 Uhr
Sir Philip Naylor-Leyland to host concert to support Ukrainians ahead of Christmas

Finanznachrichten News

PETERBOROUGH, England, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sir Philip Naylor-Leyland and his wife, Lady Isabella, are hosting an evening concert by choral group Singers of Note, at Milton Hall near Peterborough on Saturday 30th November to raise much needed funds for community group Helping Our Ukrainian Friends.

Sir Philip Naylor-Leyland to host concert to support Ukrainians ahead of Christmas

Helping Our Ukrainian Friends is a community of people across England, Poland and Ukraine dedicated to helping Ukraine following the country's invasion by Russia. Since March 2022 the group has raised over £250,000 and delivered over 50 tonnes of aid, plus 37 generators and thousands of lights, batteries, camping stoves, tourniquets and over 2,000 Christmas and Easter Gift Boxes for Ukrainian children.

In addition to delivering aid, the community group also supports summer camps in Poland, providing respite and counselling to Ukrainian widows and their children.

Singers of Note is a widely acclaimed four-part harmony group which performs a range of musical numbers, including show tunes and classical pieces. The concert at Milton Hall will include a mixed programme of music from the theatre as well as a selection of well-known classical pieces, under the baton of Margaret Blenkin.

"With the war in Ukraine seemingly intensifying, the work done by Helping Our Ukrainian Friends has never been more important, particularly with Christmas approaching. The concert will not only be a musical treat to the audience but will also raise much needed funds for the group at this crucial time", said Sir Philip Naylor-Leyland.

The concert will take place in the Long Gallery at Milton Hall, home to Philip Naylor-Leyland's family since 1502.

The concert will start at 7pm on Saturday 30th November.

For more information on Helping Our Ukrainian Friends see: www.helpingourukrainianfriends.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2562357/HOUF.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sir-philip-naylor-leyland-to-host-concert-to-support-ukrainians-ahead-of-christmas-302311564.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
