Trina Storage Showcases Expertise in Solar-Storage Integration for a Sustainable Future

Finanznachrichten News

MUNICH, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar, in collaboration with industry partners, hosted a site visit to a landmark agrivoltaics and aquavoltaic project. This 150MW installation combines aquaculture with solar power, utilizing Trinasolar's 210 high-efficiency Vertex series modules. The project, completed in two phases, is supported by Trina Storage's energy storage solutions, including a 27MW/54MWh liquid-cooled battery energy storage system (BESS), Trina Storage Elementa, in Phase II. Leveraging Trinasolar's vertically integrated solutions, the project exemplifies advanced solar-storage integration and intelligent power distribution, setting a new benchmark for the industry.

Trinasolar's Flagship Solar-Storage Integration Project

Driving Green Transformation in Mining Subsidence Areas

Located in a former coal mining subsidence area, the project employs innovative land-use strategies. Its dual approach includes agriculture beneath photovoltaic panels and aquaculture integrated with floating solar installations. The use of Trinasolar's Vertex Series modules effectively reduce the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE), ensuring strong returns for project stakeholders.

Central to the Phase II installation is Trina Storage's Elementa energy storage system, which offers modular design and intelligent safety features tailored to renewable energy applications. Elementa integrates Trina's proprietary battery cells, battery racks, battery management systems (BMS), liquid cooling, and fire safety systems, optimized for flexibility, easy installation, and efficient maintenance.

Enhancing Grid Stability and Renewable Energy Utilization

The integrated fishery-photovoltaic-energy storage model represents Trinasolar's commitment to advancing the fusion of green agriculture and renewable energy. By utilizing the energy storage system's peak shaving and valley filling capabilities, the system mitigates photovoltaic power curtailment, improving overall station utilization. Additionally, it can respond to grid dispatch needs, providing services such as frequency regulation to enhance grid stability. Through intelligent power distribution, the system optimizes PV generation and energy storage, maximizing renewable energy usage while ensuring a stable power supply for critical loads.

Comprehensive Lifecycle Services

The successful delivery and operational maintenance of energy storage projects are critical to ensuring long-term success. Through its Global Engineering and Technology Service Center, Trina Storage facilitates seamless integration and collaborative commissioning, providing a range of intelligent solutions to ensure the safety and reliability of energy storage systems.

As a global leader in smart solar and storage solutions, Trinasolar has successfully delivered numerous solar-storage integration projects worldwide. Moving forward, Trinasolar is committed to driving innovation, optimizing systems, and leading the development of solar-storage integration to build a more efficient, stable, and sustainable energy ecosystem.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2563473/Trinasolar_s_Flagship_Solar_Storage_Integration_Project.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trina-storage-showcases-expertise-in-solar-storage-integration-for-a-sustainable-future-302312619.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
