Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
21.11.2024
21.11.2024 10:07 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Markel hires David Pressman as Senior Underwriter, Marine Cargo

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Markel, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), today announced the appointment of David Pressman as Senior Underwriter - Marine Cargo, with immediate effect.

David Pressman, Senior Underwriter, Marine Cargo at Markel

Pressman will support the profitable expansion of Markel's Marine Cargo portfolio in London, by servicing new and renewal business as well as fostering strong relationships with broker partners, ensuring high service levels are maintained. He will also be responsible for identifying new areas to scale further profitable growth and supporting members in the Marine Cargo underwriting team with their professional development.

Pressman is a seasoned underwriter possessing 11 years of experience within the insurance industry. Before joining Markel, he was employed at AEGIS London, where he served in a marine cargo underwriting capacity. Before this position, Pressman spent more than eight years at MS Amlin, starting out as a Binding Authority Technician before progressing to the role of Marine Cargo Underwriter.

Based at Markel's London office, Pressman will report directly to Brook Styles, Head of Marine Cargo.

Styles commented: "The marine cargo market is continuing to navigate a plethora of challenges - from the ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea to the increase in natural disasters - which are causing supply chains disruptions and security concerns for the transportation of goods worldwide.

"I'm therefore delighted to welcome David to our Cargo team here in London. His strong track record, deep sector knowledge and 11 years of market experience in developing and managing cargo portfolios will add further bench strength to our well-established underwriting team. This appointment will further strengthen our leadership profile with our existing London market brokers and global partners while positioning us for long-term, profitable growth over the coming years."

About Markel
We are Markel, a leading global specialty insurer with a truly people-first approach. As the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc. (NYSE: MKL), we operate the Markel Specialty, Markel International, and Markel Global Reinsurance divisions, as well as State National, our portfolio protection and program services operations, and Nephila, our insurance-linked securities operations. Our broad array of capabilities and expertise allow us to create intelligent solutions for the most complex risk management needs. However, it is our people-and the deep, valued relationships they develop with colleagues, brokers and clients-that differentiates us worldwide.

