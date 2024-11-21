Bioz, Inc.: RNAConnect Partners With Bioz to Elevate Research Visibility

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Bioz, Inc. a leader in AI-driven research solutions, is proud to announce a new strategic partnership with RNAConnect, a pioneering life science reagent company. As part of this partnership, Bioz will integrate RNAConnect's products into its comprehensive citation data management system. Bioz's renowned tools, including Bioz Badges, will now provide researchers with actionable insights and quality assessments for RNAConnect's technologies. This integration aims to boost the visibility of RNAConnect's offerings.

A significant milestone in this partnership is RNAConnect's recent citation in a pioneering study published in the RNA Society journal, RNA. The publication, titled "Characterization and implementation of the MarathonRT template-switching reaction to expand the capabilities of RNA-Seq," underscores the impact of RNAConnect's technology. Bioz will feature RNAConnect's citations with contextual relevance, showcasing the integration and highlighting the importance of their solutions in the research landscape.

Marketing Director at RNAConnect, Jennifer Alvares, shares her excitement about the partnership and the recent citation, stating, "As a life science company, we look to publish our scientific advances. One of the challenges is then getting these studies into the hands of our customers. The integration with Bioz has been smooth and visually impressive on our website, greatly enhancing the presentation of our technology's impact."

Dr. Karin Lachmi, Chief Revenue Officer and Co-Founder of Bioz, added, "We are thrilled to integrate their cutting-edge RNA tools into our platform. The inclusion of Bioz Badges on their product webpages will provide researchers with valuable insights into the quality of their solutions. The citation in the RNA Society journal, RNA, further validates the significance of RNAConnect's contributions to the field."

This strategic partnership and the recognition from the recent study represent a major step forward in Bioz's mission to support the global research community. By enhancing the visibility of RNAConnect's technologies, Bioz aims to drive greater engagement and facilitate advancements in RNA research.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for life science experimentation, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide biopharma and academic scientists towards the most validated products for their research. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that are placed on product supplier websites to enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About RNAConnect

RNAConnect is a leading provider of advanced RNA sequencing solutions designed to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of RNA research. Known for their innovative technologies and commitment to research excellence, RNAConnect offers a suite of tools that empower scientists to achieve groundbreaking results in genomics and transcriptomics.

