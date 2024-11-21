SupportLogic Founder Krishna Raj Raja Announces Launch of New Book on AI-Powered Customer Experience at Web Summit 2024

At this year's Web Summit, SupportLogic founder and CEO Krishna Raj Raja has launched his highly anticipated book, "Support Experience - How Innovative Companies Are Using Artificial Intelligence to Win the Hearts, Minds, and Wallets of Customer." Raja's book explores how AI is transforming customer experience, turning customer support from a reactive cost center into a proactive profit driver, with insights into customer-centric strategies used by leading global companies.

Raja, an early product support engineering pioneer at VMware has channeled his extensive experience into founding SupportLogic, a Silicon Valley startup dedicated to improving customer support through AI-powered insights. His book introduces the Support Experience (SX) framework, a concept Raja developed to elevate customer experience through AI, harnessing actionable insights from customer interactions to proactively improve products and customer satisfaction.

About the Book: The Blueprint for the AI-Powered Customer Experience

The book provides a strategic roadmap for CEOs, CROs, CIOs, customer support leaders, and anyone interested in leveraging AI to enhance post-sales customer experience. Raja delves into the "Voice of the Customer" (VoC), emphasizing the role AI plays in interpreting sentiment from real-time customer conversations and how these insights can inform business decisions, prevent customer churn, and maintain loyal relationships.

With the current surge of interest in artificial intelligence, "Support Experience" book arrives at a pivotal time. As investors grow more cautious about ROI from AI initiatives, this book offers a grounded, practical perspective on how AI can be leveraged for meaningful impact beyond the hype. Krishnaraj Raja's insights provide a clear roadmap for executives looking to enhance customer loyalty and satisfaction while delivering measurable returns on AI investments. By focusing on real-world applications in customer experience, Raja's approach demonstrates how AI can be a sustainable asset rather than a fleeting trend.

Readers will gain insight into:

The Role of AI in Customer Relations: Raja demonstrates how advanced AI and GenAI models can move beyond traditional chatbots, understanding nuanced customer emotions to provide better support and increase employee empathy.

Key Trends in AI and Customer Experience: The book explores how AI can amplify the emotional intelligence of support staff, anticipate customer needs, and provide early warning signals for customer escalations.

The Power of Support Experience (SX): Raja details how an AI-driven support strategy can transform customer service from a back-end operation to a front-line driver of business growth and innovation.

About Krishnaraj Raja

Krishnaraj Raja's career began in Chennai, India, where he was VMware's first engineer in the region. He later joined Silicon Valley's CloudPhysics, contributing as a founding team member and guiding the company to its acquisition by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). In 2016, Raja founded SupportLogic to apply Natural Language Processing (NLP) to customer support, helping major brands improve customer relations by understanding the "true voice of the customer."

Raja's book underscores his vision of a customer-centric, AI-powered future, offering strategies for companies to use AI as a competitive edge in delivering superior customer experiences.

About SupportLogic

SupportLogic is a leader in Support Experience (SX) management and post-sales customer experience (CX) observability. The SupportLogic SX platform empowers companies to proactively understand and act on the voice of the customer, protect critical customer relationships, and retain revenue. Leveraging predictive and generative AI, SupportLogic extracts and analyzes customer sentiment signals from both structured and unstructured data, providing actionable recommendations, collaborative workflows, and tailored content.

Since its founding in 2016 in Silicon Valley, SupportLogic has raised over $62 million and collaborates with many global enterprises. The company's clients reduce churn, and elevate customer support through actionable insights that transform traditional customer support into a proactive, high-impact experience. To learn more, visit supportlogic.com.



