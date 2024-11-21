Technology companies are the dominant corporates investing in solar and energy storage as electricity demand soars to keep pace with data center growth. From ESS News ith the rise in electricity demand and decrease in solar prices, US companies are investing in record levels of solar and energy storage to power operations and offset their emissions. The Solar Energy Industries Association's (SEIA) ninth annual "Solar Means Business" report, noted that through Q1, 2024, US businesses had reported more than 3 GWh of contracted battery energy storage which is expected to come online through 2029. ...

