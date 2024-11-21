LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This release includes business updates and unaudited interim financial results for the three ("Q3", "Q3 2024" or the "Quarter") and nine months ("9M 2024") ended September 30, 2024 of Cool Company Ltd. ("CoolCo" or the "Company") (NYSE:CLCO / CLCO.OL).
Q3 Highlights and Subsequent Events
- Generated total operating revenues of $82.4 million in Q3, compared to $83.4 million for the second quarter of 2024 ("Q2" or "Q2 2024"), due to three vessels undergoing scheduled drydocking during the Quarter;
- Net income of $8.11 million in Q3, compared to $26.51 million for Q2 with the decrease primarily related to a loss in our mark-to-market interest rate swaps;
- Achieved average Time Charter Equivalent Earnings ("TCE")2 of $81,600 per day for Q3, compared to $78,400 per day for Q2, primarily due to contribution from one vessel that recently started a higher rate charter;
- Adjusted EBITDA2 of $53.7 million for Q3, compared to $55.7 million for Q2;
- Took delivery of newbuild vessel, Kool Tiger, from shipyard in October which was repositioned in the Atlantic Basin for spot market employment on an interim basis until a long-term charter is secured;
- Completed drydocks for two vessels during Q3 2024, taking around 21 days and ahead of schedule. Subsequent to the Quarter, a drydock for another vessel was completed, which included LNGe upgrades;
- Obtained commercial bank approval for a refinancing of our $570 million bank facility into a reducing revolving credit facility, which will provide approximately $120 million in additional borrowing capacity, while lowering margin and extending maturity to late 2029;
- Declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable to shareholders of record on December 2, 2024;
- Subsequent to Quarter end, the Board approved a share repurchase program of up to $40 million to be executed over a 24-month period.
Richard Tyrrell, CEO, commented:
"Our contracted fleet and efficient dry-docking enabled us to reach the upper end of TCE guidance for the third quarter, despite a soft market backdrop that is expected to impact us in the fourth quarter. While we work to secure their long-term employment, the newly delivered Kool Tiger and the available Kool Glacier are currently subject to weaker rates in the short-term market. However, by design, our backlog from our remaining 10 vessels and one newbuild vessel, set for delivery in January, limits our exposure.
This winter's market is expected to be impacted by unfavorable short-term trading dynamics and the delivery of orderbook vessels in the fourth quarter ahead of the new LNG supply they are intended to serve. LNG prices for immediate delivery have remained high, encouraging prompt delivery rather than the contango-driven floating storage that is customary at the onset of winter. Additionally, high prices in Europe have closed the East-West arbitrage that would result in a greater number of cargoes shipping to the distant East. While these trading dynamics could quickly reverse, we nevertheless expect vessels delivered ahead of their intended liquefaction projects to be absorbed in stages throughout 2025 as those projects and their associated LNG volumes come online. If the current market has a silver lining, it is the knocking out of the steam-turbine vessels from the fleet. These are falling off charter at a rate of 20-30 per year (in addition to the 92 that have already reached this age), not being extended, and exiting the active market in a way that cannot be easily reversed.
Longer-term, LNG remains the transition fuel of choice with well-established geopolitical credentials that are highly supportive of future development. It is expected that the moratorium on new LNG export projects in the US will soon be relaxed, resulting in material additional shipping demand towards the end of this decade.
CoolCo anticipates that current market conditions will provide growth opportunities, which it intends to seize from a position of strength. We are in the process of refinancing our $570 million bank facility into a reducing revolving credit facility, further increasing our liquidity by approximately $120 million while lowering the margin and extending the maturity from early 2027 to late 2029 (with options for two one-year extensions). After the transaction closes, our nearest debt maturity will come due in 4.5 years.
In connection with our current drydocking cycle (with 3 dry-dockings either finishing or starting during the third quarter), we have also reduced the quarterly dividend payment in line with our variable dividend policy's parameters and expanded this policy to include a share repurchase program as a capital return alternative, approving a buyback program of up to $40 million over 24 months. By targeting repurchases of shares trading well below our Net Asset Value, and our own assessment of the inherent value and prospects of the business, we aim to capitalize on the current market price of our shares and deliver enhanced value to our shareholders."
Financial Highlights
The table below sets forth certain key financial information for Q3 2024, Q2 2024, Q3 2023, and for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 ("9M 2024") and 2023 ("9M 2023").
(in thousands of $, except average daily TCE)
Q3 2024
Q2 2024
Q3 2023
9M 2024
9M 2023
Time and voyage charter revenues
77,745
76,401
84,523
232,856
257,761
Total operating revenues
82,434
83,372
92,901
253,931
281,864
Operating income
38,948
41,361
48,336
124,406
145,844
Net income 1
8,124
26,478
39,170
71,414
153,952
Adjusted EBITDA2
53,722
55,679
62,754
167,942
190,466
Average daily TCE2 (to the closest $100)
81,600
78,400
82,400
79,000
82,400
LNG and LNG Shipping Market Review
The average Japan/Korea Marker gas price ("JKM") for the Quarter was $13.10/MMBtu compared to $11.10/MMBtu for Q2 2024; with average JKM for Q4 2024 at $13.31/MMBtu as of November 12, 2024. The Quarter began with Dutch Title Transfer Facility gas price ("TTF") at $10.40/MMBtu and quoted TFDE headline spot rates of $62,250 per day. By Quarter-end, TTF prices had risen to $12.08/MMBtu, while TFDE headline spot rates had fallen to $46,250 per day. Subsequently, the TFDE headline spot rates have decreased further to a quoted $18,750 per day as of November 12, 2024.
While robust LNG prices would typically support shipping rates in many markets, the lack of associated price volatility has had the opposite effect in this case. Near-term LNG prices in Europe have been bolstered by pipeline gas supply outages, capacity remaining in onshore storage, and security supply concerns related to the remaining Russian gas flowing into Europe. This has led to two main consequences: a lack of contango in the market, which would otherwise limit LNG carrier availability by encouraging charterers to store cargoes on ships at this time of year; and fairly minimal redirection of destination flexible cargoes from the Atlantic Basin to the more distant Pacific Basin.
Despite LNG pricing, capacity for the markets to take on additional cargoes is variable, opening a potential need for shipborne storage, especially in Asia. Following two unusually warm winters, an onset of cold weather would also be anticipated to add impetus to the shipping rates as charterers seek to achieve associated delivery windows.
In addition to these challenging trading dynamics, newbuild deliveries arriving ahead of the LNG supply for which they were ordered are impacting rates. During Q3, 21 ships were delivered, compared to 28 during the first half of 2024. This relative increase in deliveries has not been matched by a corresponding rise in LNG production, which has seen only a 1.2% year-on-year increase as of September 30, 2024. Annual LNG production is forecast at 410 MTPA, with the run-rate increasing by 50 MTPA, or 12%, as numerous projects are expected to come online during 2025, including the following: Corpus Christi (4.2MTPA), Plaquemines LNG (13.3 MTPA), LNG Canada (14 MTPA), Tortu FLNG (2.5MTPA), Energia Costa Azul (2.4 MTPA), North Field Expansion (7.8MTPA), Eni Congo (2.4 MTPA), and Nigeria LNG (4.2 MTPA).
As of September 30, 2024, there were 233 steam turbine-powered vessels, of which 22 are currently idling, according to Clarksons Research. These idled vessels, mostly built in the 2000s and originally chartered on 20-year contracts as prevalent at the time, are expected to be replaced by more modern tonnage as they redeliver over the next few years. With today's low prevailing charter rates and customers increasingly disfavoring older, less efficient tonnage, this trend is likely to accelerate, which we expect will lead to nearly all steam turbine vessels being idled and scrapped in the relative near term.
Operational Review
CoolCo's fleet maintained strong performance, achieving 98% fleet utilization in Q3, the same level as Q2 2024. The minor off-hire period was due to the repositioning of a vessel between charters. Both the Kool Frost and the Kool Ice completed their drydocks ahead of schedule in Q3, with average costs in line with estimates at approximately $5 million per vessel. Additionally, the Kool Husky entered drydock during September which was completed along with upgrades for LNGe specifications ahead of schedule in October. These LNGe upgrades included a high-capacity sub-cooler retrofit, a passive air lubrication system, and various smaller performance enhancements.
Business Development
Chartering activity in the third quarter was subdued and this has extended beyond the end of the Quarter. Long-term charterers have responded by pushing out their requirements in the expectation that nearer-term cargos can be transported with vessels from the spot market.
CoolCo has successfully chartered its one TFDE vessel available in the fourth quarter on a spot voyage and anticipates continuing with similar employment until the vessel enters drydock in early February. This vessel will be upgraded with LNGe specifications and is scheduled to be in the yard for approximately 50 days.
CoolCo's other available vessel in the quarter is the newly delivered Kool Tiger. She was delivered from the shipyard in October and repositioned to the Atlantic Basin for spot market employment on an interim basis, while pursuing a long-term charter.
Financing and Liquidity
As of September 30, 2024, CoolCo had cash and cash equivalents of $142.4 million and total short and long-term debt, net of deferred finance charges, amounting to $1,063.7 million. Total Contractual Debt2 stood at $1,169.2 million, which is comprised of $456.7 million in respect of the $570 million bank facility maturing in March 2027, $442.5 million in respect of the $520 million term loan facility maturing in May 2029, $155.2 million of sale and leaseback financing in respect of the two vessels maturing in the first quarter of 2025 (Kool Ice and Kool Kelvin) and $114.8 million in respect of the Newbuilds' pre-delivery financing.
Overall, the Company's interest rate on its debt is currently fixed or hedged for approximately 80% of the notional amount of net debt, adjusting for existing cash on hand.
Subsequent to the end of the Quarter, the Company obtained commercial bank approval for a refinancing of its existing $570 million bank facility into a reducing revolving credit facility. The refinancing will provide approximately $120 million in additional borrowing capacity, while lowering the margin and extending the maturity to late 2029, including two one-year extension options. With this refinancing, the Company's first debt maturity will come due in 4.5 years.
Corporate and Other Matters
As of September 30, 2024, CoolCo had 53,702,846 shares issued and outstanding. Of these, 31,254,390 shares (58.2%) were owned by EPS Ventures Ltd ("EPS") and 22,448,456 (41.8%) were owned by other investors in the public markets.
In line with the Company's variable dividend policy, the Board has declared a Q3 dividend of $0.15 per common share. The record date is December 2, 2024 and the dividend will be distributed to DTC-registered shareholders on or around December 9, 2024, while due to the implementation of the Central Securities Depositories Regulation in Norway, the dividend will be distributed to Euronext VPS-registered shareholders on or around December 13, 2024.
The Board has further approved a share repurchase program that authorizes the Company to conduct buy-backs at times when the Company's common stock trades at a material discount to its Net Asset Value ("NAV").
Under the repurchase program, the Company may at its discretion, repurchase outstanding common shares worth up to approximately $40 million over the next 24 months. Repurchases under the share repurchase program may be made from time to time through open market repurchases or through privately negotiated transactions subject to market conditions, applicable legal requirements and other relevant factors. Repurchases are expected to be conducted through a combination of a non-discretionary plan and a discretionary plan during open trading windows in accordance with applicable securities laws.
The Company is not obligated under the share repurchase program to acquire any particular amount of common shares. The manner, timing, pricing and amount of any repurchases will depend on a number of factors including market conditions, the Company's financial position and capital requirements, financial conditions, competing uses of cash and other factors. The repurchase program may be initiated, suspended or discontinued at the Company's discretion at any time and may not be completed in full.
Outlook
With the current charter market weakness being driven by a combination of seasonal factors and a temporary oversupply of vessels that are expected to be absorbed as their related liquefaction projects come online throughout 2025, there remains a material disconnect between conditions and sentiment in the spot and short-term charter markets and those in the more stable, long-term time charter market. Prevailing rates in the long-term market remain within a narrower and materially higher range, reflecting the fundamentals of the LNG shipping sector. While charterers have less interest in near-term deliveries, rates for later start dates remain strong.
In addition to the anticipated 2025 absorption of newbuilds currently operating in the sub-let market, the supply-demand balance of the sector is expected to be materially supported by increasing pressure on legacy steam turbine vessels. Steam turbine vessels, which represent approximately 30% of the global LNG carrier fleet, are increasingly redelivering from long-term initial charters and either idling or struggling to achieve a competitive level of utilization. While this phenomenon is currently in its early stages, such redeliveries are set to sharply ramp in the near-term, at which point many or all of those older vessels would be expected to leave the mainstream trading fleet, whether due to scrapping, conversion into floating infrastructure, or redeployment into niche regional trades.
In contrast to the volatility and uncertainties of the near-term market, we believe longer-term sector prospects remain strongly supported by the pipeline of new liquefaction projects that have already reached Final Investment Decision (FID) and are set to increase the total volume of LNG on the water by more than 50% in the coming years. The sizable current newbuild orderbook consists mainly of vessels secured on a long-term basis to transport these new volumes, with a significant portion of that orderbook destined for charterers who have traditionally been disinclined to maximize vessel utilization through the out-charter/sub-let market. Coupled with the expected departure of steam turbine ships from mainstream trades, net fleet growth in the years ahead is expected to be well matched and potentially outpaced by expected increased demand for modern LNG carrier tonnage. With both an energy security focus and winter market factors capable of absorbing even more tonnage beyond underlying transportation demand, we anticipate that the multi-year outlook remains highly favorable for independent owners of high-quality modern vessels.
1 Net income includes a mark-to market loss on interest rate swaps amounting to $12.5 million for Q3 2024, compared to gain of $4.1 million for Q2 2024, of which $15.5 million was unrealized loss for Q3 2024 compared to $1.0 million unrealized gain for Q2 2024.
2 Refer to 'Appendix A' - Non-GAAP financial measures and definitions, for definitions of these measures and a reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure.
Responsibility Statement
We confirm that, to the best of our knowledge, the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, which have been prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (US GAAP) give a true and fair view of the Company's consolidated assets, liabilities, financial position and results of operations. To the best of our knowledge, the financial report for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 includes a fair review of important events that have occurred during the period and their impact on the interim unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements, the principal risks and uncertainties, and major related party transactions.
November 21, 2024
Cool Company Ltd.
London, UK
Cool Company Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three months ended
For the nine months ended
(in thousands of $)
Jul-Sep
2024
Apr-Jun
2024
Jul-Sep
2023
Jan-Sep
2024
Jan-Sep
2023
Time and voyage charter revenues
77,745
76,401
84,523
232,856
257,761
Vessel and other management fee revenues
767
2,479
3,860
8,169
10,993
Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities - charter agreements, net
3,922
4,492
4,518
12,906
13,110
Total operating revenues
82,434
83,372
92,901
253,931
281,864
Vessel operating expenses
(17,950
)
(17,037
)
(18,556
)
(52,581
)
(55,979
)
Voyage, charter hire and commission expenses, net
(1,179
)
(900
)
(1,137
)
(3,518
)
(3,512
)
Administrative expenses
(5,661
)
(5,264
)
(5,936
)
(16,984
)
(18,797
)
Depreciation and amortization
(18,696
)
(18,810
)
(18,936
)
(56,442
)
(57,732
)
Total operating expenses
(43,486
)
(42,011
)
(44,565
)
(129,525
)
(136,020
)
Operating income
38,948
41,361
48,336
124,406
145,844
Other non-operating income
-
-
-
-
42,549
Financial income/(expense):
Interest income
1,186
1,357
2,176
4,248
6,484
Interest expense
(18,825
)
(19,180
)
(20,379
)
(57,683
)
(59,727
)
(Losses)/Gains on derivative instruments
(12,485
)
4,065
9,689
2,881
20,393
Other financial items, net
(533
)
(972
)
(605
)
(1,985
)
(1,411
)
Financial expenses, net
(30,657
)
(14,730
)
(9,119
)
(52,539
)
(34,261
)
Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests
8,291
26,631
39,217
71,867
154,132
Income taxes, net
(167
)
(153
)
(47
)
(453
)
(180
)
Net income
8,124
26,478
39,170
71,414
153,952
Net loss/(income) attributable to non-controlling interests
25
(411
)
(340
)
(624
)
(1,283
)
Net income attributable to the Owners of Cool Company Ltd.
8,149
26,067
38,830
70,790
152,669
Net (loss)/income attributable to:
Owners of Cool Company Ltd.
8,149
26,067
38,830
70,790
152,669
Non-controlling interests
(25
)
411
340
624
1,283
Net income
8,124
26,478
39,170
71,414
153,952
Cool Company Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
At September 30,
At December 31,
(in thousands of $, except number of shares)
2024
2023
(Audited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
142,439
133,496
Restricted cash and short-term deposits
1,676
3,350
Intangible assets, net
-
825
Trade receivable and other current assets
13,450
12,923
Inventories
909
3,659
Total current assets
158,474
154,253
Non-current assets
Restricted cash
476
492
Intangible assets, net
7,999
9,438
Newbuildings
209,206
181,904
Vessels and equipment, net
1,690,329
1,700,063
Other non-current assets
7,168
10,793
Total assets
2,073,652
2,056,943
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Current portion of long-term debt and short-term debt
245,427
194,413
Trade payable and other current liabilities
118,501
98,917
Total current liabilities
363,928
293,330
Non-current liabilities
Long-term debt
818,291
866,671
Other non-current liabilities
77,853
90,362
Total liabilities
1,260,072
1,250,363
Equity
Owners' equity includes 53,702,846 (2023: 53,702,846) common shares of $1.00 each, issued and outstanding
742,366
735,990
Non-controlling interests
71,214
70,590
Total equity
813,580
806,580
Total liabilities and equity
2,073,652
2,056,943
Cool Company Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands of $)
Jan-Sep
2024
Jan-Sep
2023
Operating activities
Net income
71,414
153,952
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization expenses
56,442
57,732
Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities arising from charter agreements, net
(12,906
)
(13,110
)
Amortization of deferred charges and fair value adjustments
2,899
3,228
Gain on sale of vessel
-
(42,549
)
Drydocking expenditure
(14,636
)
(4,372
)
Compensation cost related to share-based payment, net
1,640
1,792
Change in fair value of derivative instruments
6,356
(13,043
)
Changes in assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
5,450
(4,294
)
Inventories
2,750
(2,961
)
Other current and other non-current assets
(3,655
)
(4,098
)
Amounts due to related parties
(479
)
(1,270
)
Trade accounts payable
584
22,476
Accrued expenses
(7,545
)
(6,123
)
Other current and non-current liabilities
6,096
1,935
Net cash provided by operating activities
114,410
149,295
Investing activities
Additions to vessels and equipment
(15,085
)
(147,792
)
Additions to newbuildings
(23,391
)
-
Additions to intangible assets
(132
)
(997
)
Proceeds from sale of vessels & equipment
-
184,300
Net cash (used in) / provided by investing activities
(38,608
)
35,511
Financing activities
Proceeds from short-term and long-term debt
74,848
70,000
Repayments of short-term and long-term debt
(72,513
)
(164,296
)
Financing arrangement fees and other costs
(4,830
)
(1,892
)
Cash dividends paid
(66,054
)
(65,499
)
Net cash used in financing activities
(68,549
)
(161,687
)
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
7,253
23,119
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
137,338
133,077
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
144,591
156,196
Cool Company Ltd.
Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
For the nine months ended September 30, 2024
(in thousands of $, except number of shares)
Number of
Owners'
Additional
Retained
Owners'
Non-
Total
Consolidated balance at December 31, 2023
53,702,846
53,703
509,327
172,960
735,990
70,590
806,580
Net income for the period
-
-
-
70,790
70,790
624
71,414
Share based payments contribution
-
-
1,773
-
1,773
-
1,773
Forfeitures of share based compensation
-
-
(133
)
-
(133
)
-
(133
)
Dividends
-
-
-
(66,054
)
(66,054
)
-
(66,054
)
Consolidated balance at
September 30, 2024
53,702,846
53,703
510,967
177,696
742,366
71,214
813,580
(1) Additional paid-in capital refers to the amount of capital contributed or paid-in over and above the par value of the Company's issued share capital.
For the nine months ended September 30, 2023
(in thousands of $, except number of shares)
Number of
Owners'
Additional
Retained
Owners'
Non-
Total
Consolidated balance at December 31, 2022
53,688,462
53,688
507,127
85,742
646,557
68,956
715,513
Net income for the period
-
-
-
152,669
152,669
1,283
153,952
Share based payments contribution
-
-
1,792
-
1,792
-
1,792
Dividends
-
-
-
(65,499
)
(65,499
)
-
(65,499
)
Consolidated balance at
September 30, 2023
53,688,462
53,688
508,919
172,912
735,519
70,239
805,758
(1) Additional paid-in capital refers to the amount of capital contributed or paid-in over and above the par value of the Company's issued share capital.
Appendix A - Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Definitions
Non-GAAP Financial Metrics Arising from How Management Monitors the Business
In addition to disclosing financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (US GAAP), this earnings release and the associated investor presentation and discussion contain references to the non-GAAP financial measures which are included in the table below. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business and measuring our performance. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with US GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with US GAAP. Non-GAAP measures are not uniformly defined by all companies, and may not be comparable with similar titles, measures and disclosures used by other companies. The reconciliations from these results should be carefully evaluated.
Non-GAAP measure
Closest equivalent
Adjustments to reconcile to
Rationale for presentation of the
Performance Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
Net income
+/- Other non-operating income
+/- Net financial expense, representing: Interest income, Interest expense, (Gains)/Losses on derivative instruments and Other financial items, net
+/- Income taxes, net
+ Depreciation and amortization
- Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities - charter agreements, net
Increases the comparability of total business performance from period to period and against the performance of other companies by removing the impact of other non-operating income, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and liabilities - charter agreements, net, financing and tax items.
Average daily TCE
Time and voyage charter revenues
- Voyage, charter hire and commission expenses, net
The above total is then divided by calendar days less scheduled off-hire days.
Measure of the average daily net revenue performance of a vessel.
Standard shipping industry performance measure used primarily to compare period-to-period changes in the vessel's net revenue performance despite changes in the mix of charter types (i.e. spot charters, time charters and bareboat charters) under which the vessel may be employed between the periods.
Assists management in making decisions regarding the deployment and utilization of its fleet and in evaluating financial performance.
Liquidity measures
Total Contractual Debt
Total debt (current and non-current), net of deferred finance charges
+ VIE Consolidation and fair value adjustments upon acquisition
+ Deferred Finance Charges
We consolidate two lessor VIEs for our sale and leaseback facilities (for the vessels Ice and Kelvin). This means that on consolidation, our contractual debt is eliminated and replaced with the Lessor VIEs' debt.
Contractual debt represents our actual debt obligations under our various financing arrangements before consolidating the Lessor VIEs.
The measure enables investors and users of our financial statements to assess our liquidity and the split of our debt (current and non-current) based on our underlying contractual obligations.
Total Company Cash
CoolCo cash based on GAAP measures:
+ Cash and cash equivalents
+ Restricted cash and short-term deposits (current and non-current)
- VIE restricted cash and short-term deposits (current and non-current)
We consolidate two lessor VIEs for our sale and leaseback facilities. This means that on consolidation, we include restricted cash held by the lessor VIEs.
Total Company Cash represents our cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and short-term deposits (current and non-current) before consolidating the lessor VIEs.
Management believes that this measure enables investors and users of our financial statements to assess our liquidity and aids comparability with our competitors.
Reconciliations - Performance Measures
Adjusted EBITDA
For the three months ended
(in thousands of $)
Jul-Sep
2024
Apr-Jun
2024
Jul-Sep
2023
Net income
8,124
26,478
39,170
Interest income
(1,186
)
(1,357
)
(2,176
)
Interest expense
18,825
19,180
20,379
Losses/(Gains) on derivative instruments
12,485
(4,065
)
(9,689
)
Other financial items, net
533
972
605
Income taxes, net
167
153
47
Depreciation and amortization
18,696
18,810
18,936
Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities - charter agreements, net
(3,922
)
(4,492
)
(4,518
)
Adjusted EBITDA
53,722
55,679
62,754
For the nine months ended
(in thousands of $)
Jan-Sep
2024
Jan-Sep
2023
Net income
71,414
153,952
Other non-operating income
-
(42,549
)
Interest income
(4,248
)
(6,484
)
Interest expense
57,683
59,727
Gains on derivative instruments
(2,881
)
(20,393
)
Other financial items, net
1,985
1,411
Income taxes, net
453
180
Depreciation and amortization
56,442
57,732
Amortization of intangible assets and liabilities - charter agreements, net
(12,906
)
(13,110
)
Adjusted EBITDA
167,942
190,466
Average daily TCE
For the three months ended
(in thousands of $, except number of days and average daily TCE)
Jul-Sep
2024
Apr-Jun
2024
Jul-Sep
2023
Time and voyage charter revenues
77,745
76,401
84,523
Voyage, charter hire and commission expenses, net
(1,179
)
(900
)
(1,137
)
76,566
75,501
83,386
Calendar days less scheduled off-hire days
938
963
1,012
Average daily TCE (to the closest $100)
$ 81,600
$ 78,400
$ 82,400
For the nine months ended
(in thousands of $, except number of days and average daily TCE)
Jan-Sep
2024
Jan-Sep
2023
Time and voyage charter revenues
232,856
257,761
Voyage, charter hire and commission expenses, net
(3,518
)
(3,512
)
229,338
254,249
Calendar days less scheduled off-hire days
2,902
3,084
Average daily TCE (to the closest $100)
$ 79,000
$ 82,400
Reconciliations - Liquidity measures
Total Contractual Debt
(in thousands of $)
At September 30,
At December 31,
Total debt (current and non-current) net of deferred finance charges
1,063,718
1,061,084
Add: VIE consolidation and fair value adjustments
99,054
97,245
Add: Deferred finance charges
6,472
5,563
Total Contractual Debt
1,169,244
1,163,892
Total Company Cash
(in thousands of $)
At September 30,
At December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
142,439
133,496
Restricted cash and short-term deposits
2,152
3,842
Less: VIE restricted cash
(1,676
)
(3,350
)
Total Company Cash
142,915
133,988
Other definitions
Contracted Revenue Backlog
Contracted revenue backlog is defined as the contracted daily charter rate for each vessel multiplied by the number of scheduled hire days for the remaining contract term. Contracted revenue backlog is not intended to represent Adjusted EBITDA or future cashflows that will be generated from these contracts. This measure should be seen as a supplement to and not a substitute for our US GAAP measures of performance.
