Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
21.11.2024 10:37 Uhr
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Supervisory Board appoints Carsten Schmitt as new CFO

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Supervisory Board appoints Carsten Schmitt as new CFO 

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft (CZB) 
Supervisory Board appoints Carsten Schmitt as new CFO 
21-Nov-2024 / 10:04 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
In today's meeting, the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank, has appointed Carsten Schmitt as Chief Financial Officer 
(CFO) to the Board of Managing Directors. He is going to succeed Bettina Orlopp in this function, who has been 
Commerzbank's CFO since March 2020 and has additionally held this position with her role as CEO since 1 October. The 
handover is planned to be completed by spring 2025 at the latest. The appointment to the Board of Managing Directors is 
subject to regulatory approvals. 
Carsten Schmitt joins from Danske Bank, where he has been Executive Vice President of Group Strategy and M&A, reporting 
directly to the CFO since 2021. Previously, he worked for Commerzbank in various positions for more than 20 years, most 
recently heading the Group Finance segment as a Divisional Board Member from 2019 to 2021. 
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Commerzbank, Jens Weidmann, said: "We are very pleased to have won over 
Carsten Schmitt for this mission-critical role. He is an accomplished leader with decades of experience in the 
financial industry and a deep familiarity with Commerzbank. As the future CFO, Mr. Schmitt will focus on actively 
contributing to the strategic development of the bank and on achieving our increasingly ambitious financial goals in 
coming years. Moreover, he will further strengthen the dialogue with capital market participants. On behalf of the 
Supervisory Board, I want to express our heartful thanks to Bettina Orlopp for her outstanding performance as CFO over 
the past years, and for her willingness to fulfill this role alongside her CEO duties during the transition period 
until Mr. Schmitt takes over." 
CEO Bettina Orlopp said: "I am very much looking forward to working with Carsten again. He will enrich the Management 
Board with his extensive financial expertise and strategic foresight as well as help to unleash the great potential we 
see for Commerzbank." 
 
Press contact 
Philipp Encz +49 69 9353 26851 
Silvana Herold +49 69 9353 45680 
Investors' contact 
Michael Klein +49 69 9353 47703 
Ute Sandner +49 69 9353 47708 
 
About Commerzbank 
Commerzbank is the leading bank for the German Mittelstand and a strong partner for around 25,500 corporate client 
groups. In addition, it supports private and small-business customers in Germany with more than EUR400 billion assets 
under management. The Bank's two Business Segments - Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients - offer 
a comprehensive portfolio of financial services. Commerzbank transacts approximately 30% of Germany's foreign trade and 
is present internationally in more than 40 countries in the corporate clients' business. The Bank focusses on the 
German Mittelstand, large corporates, and institutional clients. As part of its international business, Commerzbank 
supports clients with a business relationship to Germany, Austria, or Switzerland and companies operating in selected 
future-oriented industries. In the Private and Small-Business Customers segment, the Bank is at the side of its 
customers with its brands Commerzbank and comdirect: online and mobile, in the advisory centre, and personally in its 
branches. Its Polish subsidiary mBank S.A. is an innovative digital bank that serves approximately 5.7 million private 
and corporate customers, predominantly in Poland, as well as in the Czech Republic and Slovakia. 
Disclaimer 
This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical 
facts. In this release, these statements concern inter alia the expected future business of Commerzbank, efficiency 
gains and expected synergies, expected growth prospects and other opportunities for an increase in value of Commerzbank 
as well as expected future financial results, restructuring costs and other financial developments and information. 
These forward-looking statements are based on the management's current plans, expectations, estimates and projections. 
They are subject to a number of assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that 
may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from any future results and developments expressed or 
implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, amongst others, the conditions in the financial 
markets in Germany, in Europe, in the USA and other regions from which Commerzbank derives a substantial portion of its 
revenues and in which Commerzbank holds a substantial portion of its assets, the development of asset prices and market 
volatility, especially due to the ongoing European debt crisis, potential defaults of borrowers or trading 
counterparties, the implementation of its strategic initiatives to improve its business model, the reliability of its 
risk management policies, procedures and methods, risks arising as a result of regulatory change and other risks. 
Forward-looking statements therefore speak only as of the date they are made. Commerzbank has no obligation to update 
or release any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this release to reflect events or circumstances 
after the date of this release. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     DE000CBK1001 
Category Code: MSCU 
TIDM:     CZB 
LEI Code:   851WYGNLUQLFZBSYGB56 
Sequence No.: 360644 
EQS News ID:  2035747 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2035747&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2024 04:05 ET (09:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.