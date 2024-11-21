Pixotope Launches Revolutionary AI-Powered Graphics Integration Tool for Broadcast Industry

Pixotope Technologies AS, a leader in live augmented reality and virtual production solutions, today announced the launch of Pixotope Reveal, an innovative AI-powered background segmentation tool, that transforms how broadcasters integrate real-time graphics into live productions. This groundbreaking software enables seamless integration of 2D and 3D graphics without the traditional requirements of green screens, manual rotoscoping or match moving work.

"Pixotope Reveal represents a significant leap forward in broadcast technology," said Marcus B. Brodersen, CEO of Pixotope. "By harnessing the power of machine learning, we're enabling broadcasters to create more engaging content while significantly streamlining their production workflows. Given the rapid advancement of AI technology, we anticipate that solutions like Reveal will quickly become the primary choice for broadcasters, eventually replacing traditional methods like chroma keying for Virtual Studio production. The pace of development in AI and machine learning is extraordinary, and we're positioned at the forefront of this transformation in broadcast technology."

Revolutionary Broadcast AR Integration

Pixotope Reveal introduces a new paradigm in broadcast AR, allowing presenters to interact naturally with AR graphics in real-time. The software's advanced AI can extract on-screen talent from any background, enabling the seamless placement of graphics both in front of and behind presenters. Combined with Pixotope's talent tracking solutions, it allows for fully natural integration and interaction between the real and the virtual. This capability eliminates the need for traditional green screens while maintaining broadcast-quality results.

Enhanced Live Production Graphics

Pixotope Reveal transforms how broadcasters approach live graphics in news and sports productions. For news broadcasts, the software enables dynamic data visualization that adapts to the storytelling and the presenter, allowing anchors to interact naturally with polling data, weather maps, and financial charts.

In sports broadcasting, real-time statistics and analysis can be seamlessly integrated into the live action, with player stats, team analytics, and game data appearing to exist within the physical space rather than merely overlaid on screen.

"The ability to create graphics that truly interact with talent and adapt to the environment is a game-changer for live productions," said Gideon Ferber, Product Director at Pixotope. "Whether it's a news anchor walking through election results or sports commentators breaking down play analysis, Reveal's AI-powered integration creates a more immersive and informative viewing experience."

The software's innovative approach handles multiple talent extractions simultaneously, supporting over 20 people in a single scene while maintaining real-time performance at up to UHD resolution and 60 frames per second. This capability is particularly valuable for sports programs with multiple presenters and news broadcasts featuring dynamic panel discussions.

"After participating in the Beta testing, I can confidently say that Pixotope Reveal is an intuitive and user-friendly tool. My team quickly mastered it and completed testing in a very short time. Unlike traditional keyers designed for blue or green screens, Reveal excels at seamlessly keying subjects from real-world backgrounds. It efficiently outputs fill and key to the Pixotope graphics engine or third-party graphics engines. We believe Reveal holds tremendous potential for both new and traditional media applications." Xia Li, CEO, Happy Elephant.

Maximizing Sponsorship Value

Sports broadcasters and rights holders can now offer unprecedented sponsorship opportunities with Pixotope Reveal's ability to integrate virtual advertisements naturally into any environment. This capability allows for region-specific sponsor content and enhanced brand integration without disrupting the viewing experience.

Key Features and Capabilities

Real-time talent extraction without green screens

Support for multiple simultaneous extractions

UHD resolution at 60fps

Comprehensive video I/O support including SDI, SMPTE 2110, NDI, and SRT

Cloud-ready deployment options

Works as a standalone application providing key+fill to any real time graphics system

Can be integrated into existing Pixotope Graphics workflows

Availability and Pricing

Pixotope Reveal will be available directly from Pixotope's website or through Pixotope's global network of resellers starting today. As part of the launch, Pixotope is offering a special 30% discount for early adopters who purchase before the end of the year. A free 30-day trial is available for qualified broadcasters and production companies.

For more information, please visit: www.pixotope.com/products/pixotope-reveal

About Pixotope

Pixotope is at the forefront of democratizing virtual production, offering reliable and sustainable solutions for immersive storytelling. Proven in the most demanding live productions, Pixotope's platform enables media content creators to achieve the visual impact of high-end films with the scalability of online content and the immersive experience of video games. With global operations and a presence on four continents, Pixotope is committed to accessibility, ease of use, and customer success in virtual production.

