Donnerstag, 21.11.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
21.11.2024
Trainers' House Oyj: Insider information: Positive profit warning - Trainers' House updates its guidance for 2024

Finanznachrichten News

TRAINERS' HOUSE GROUP, INSIDER INFORMATION 21 NOVEMBER 2024 at 8:15

Trainers' House's year-end sales, order backlog and encounter marketing business have developed better than expected despite the continued difficult market environment.

Trainers' House is raising its full-year profit guidance.

According to the updated guidance, the company estimates that the operating profit for 2024 will be between a loss of EUR 50 thousand and a profit of EUR 150 thousand.

In its financial statement release published earlier on February 22, 2024, the company estimated the operating profit for 2024 to be in negative.

TRAINERS' HOUSE PLC
BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Information:
Arto Heimonen, CEO, +358 404 123 456
Saku Keskitalo, CFO, +358 404 111 111


