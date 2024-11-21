Organizing Committee of the 2024 Global Apparel Conference: Dongguan Hosts Major Apparel Gatherings, Seeking Bigger Role in Global Supply Chains

DONGGUAN, China, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Global Apparel Conference is set to be held from November 20 to 22, coinciding with the 27th China (Humen) International Fashion Fair and the 2024 Greater Bay Area (Humen) Fashion Week between November 21 and 24. The trifecta of events, held in tandem in Humen, Dongguan city of south China's Guangdong province, underscores the bustling town's industrial strengths and developmental vibrancy. Together, they position Humen as a key player in the fashion industry in China and beyond.

The agenda for these events is filled with highlights: an opening ceremony, a global outlook forum on fashion collaboration, a creative tour celebrating Humen's contributions to fashion, and a salon connecting international designers with local brands. In addition, there will be three thematic launches focusing on technological innovation, creative fashion, and green development, alongside three multi-channel marketing campaigns exploring cutting-edge trends in fabrics, colors, and apparel standards. Also, a lineup of 12 unique fashion shows will further emphasize Humen's dynamic industry.

The gatherings will draw nearly 1,000 leaders from renowned enterprises, academia, and associations worldwide. Of them, international figures hail from nearly 20 countries, such as France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, and India. They represent key players in the fashion industry, from design to manufacturing to consumption, across Europe, Asia, and Africa. Esteemed international designers will join leading Chinese brands to share groundbreaking ideas and explore new opportunities for cross-border partnerships.

As is envisioned, the wind of fashion rises from Dongguan. In Dalang, another town, the 21st China (Dalang) International Woolen Knitwear Fair is underway. Renowned as a global hub for woolen knitwear, the town produces a staggering 900 million sweaters annually. Organized for 20 sessions, the fair has evolved into a prominent event in China's woolen knitwear industry. And it has over recent years been committed to going digital and smart and laying more emphasis on fashion. A stand-out feature of this year's fair is the innovative "AI + On-Demand Customization" experience. Using digital design tools and 3D digital human modeling in the "Customization Zone", visitors can design their own sweaters that are produced within as little as two hours. Such experience offers them a unique, tailor-made piece of warmth. Teaming up with Humen's thriving apparel sector, Dalang's vibrant woolen knitwear industry further promotes the city brand of Dongguan: "Made in Dongguan, Made by Art". Together, they are driving the high-quality development of the city's traditional textile and apparel sectors.

As an international manufacturing powerhouse, Dongguan boasts a strong legacy in textiles, apparel, footwear, and hats, industries serving as both traditional cornerstones and strategic drivers of its economy. Moreover, they have a critical role to play in national and global supply chains. To modernize these sectors, Dongguan has stayed committed to propelling new quality productive forces through technological innovation and advanced manufacturing. It has recently prioritized the transition of its conventional textile and apparel industries toward a more brand-focused and fashion-driven model. By leveraging the strength of building a "Trendy Dongguan", the city has been exploring innovative ways to integrate cultural elements into manufacturing, leading to notable progress in fostering high-quality industrial growth. In 2023, Dongguan already housed over 1,100 industrial firms of designated size across the manufacturing industries of textiles, apparel, footwear, and hats, generating a total output exceeding 90 billion yuan.

Source: Organizing Committee of the 2024 Global Apparel Conference