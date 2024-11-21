Gautam Adani faces an indictment in the United States over claims it led a scheme to bribe Indian officials to secure multibillion-dollar solar contracts. The charges allege the group concealed its actions while seeking capital from US and global investors. From pv magazine India US prosecutors have charged Gautam Adani and other executives with a bribery scheme allegedly involving over $250 million in payments to Indian officials to secure solar energy supply contracts. The contracts were expected to yield $2 billion in profits over two decades. The indictment accuses Adani, Sagar R. Adani, and ...

