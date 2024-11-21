China has tightened investment rules for PV manufacturing, raising the minimum capital ratio for starting projects from 20% to 30%, according to new standardized guidelines announced by the government. The Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has issued stricter rules for investments in the domestic PV supply chain. "While the industry maintains rapid growth, it is also facing challenges such as intensified disorderly competition, market fluctuations and adjustments, as well as accelerated technological progress," the ministry said in a statement. The new standardized investment ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...