Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - COELACANTH ENERGY INC. (TSXV: CEI) ("Coelacanth" or the "Company") is pleased to announce its financial and operating results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024. All dollar figures are Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

FINANCIAL RESULTS Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30



September 30

($000s, except per share amounts) 2024



2023



% Change



2024



2023



% Change





































Oil and natural gas sales 2,362



679



248



9,192



2,459



274

























Cash flow used in operating activities (3,730 )

(2,553 )

46



(954 )

(3,830 )

(75 ) Per share - basic and diluted (1) (0.01 )

(0.01 )

-



(-)



(0.01 )

(100 )























Adjusted funds flow (used) (1) (207 )

(773 )

(73 )

1,133



(2,083 )

(154 ) Per share - basic and diluted (-)



(-)



-



-



(-)



-

























Net loss (2,464 )

(1,869 )

32



(5,994 )

(5,823 )

3

Per share - basic and diluted (-)



(-)



-



(0.01 )

(0.01 )

-

























Capital expenditures (1) 15,760



31,176



(49 )

19,545



39,957



(51 )























Adjusted working capital (1)











47,264



23,516



101

























Common shares outstanding (000s)





















Weighted average - basic and diluted 530,212



426,476



24



529,605



425,685



24

























End of period - basic











530,267



426,670



24

End of period - fully diluted











617,214



469,781



31























(1) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section.



OPERATING RESULTS (1) Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30



September 30



2024



2023



% Change



2024



2023



% Change





































Daily production (2)

































Oil and condensate (bbls/d) 221



39



467



268



46



483

Other NGLs (bbls/d) 33



7



371



36



12



200

Oil and NGLs (bbls/d) 254



46



452



304



58



424

Natural gas (mcf/d) 3,450



929



271



3,702



1,208



206

Oil equivalent (boe/d) 829



201



313



921



259



256

























Oil and natural gas sales





















Oil and condensate ($/bbl) 89.68



99.00



(9 )

90.88



93.73



(3 ) Other NGLs ($/bbl) 31.39



28.07



12



33.20



33.97



(2 ) Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 82.10



88.43



(7 )

84.00



81.69



3

Natural gas ($/mcf) 1.41



3.60



(61 )

2.16



3.58



(40 ) Oil equivalent ($/boe) 30.99



36.85



(16 )

36.41



34.83



5

























Royalties





















Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 15.52



20.08



(23 )

19.73



22.51



(12 ) Natural gas ($/mcf) 0.06



0.79



(92 )

0.23



0.82



(72 ) Oil equivalent ($/boe) 5.02



8.26



(39 )

7.44



8.82



(16 )























Operating expenses





















Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 10.07



18.92



(47 )

10.10



17.68



(43 ) Natural gas ($/mcf) 1.68



3.17



(47 )

1.68



2.95



(43 ) Oil equivalent ($/boe) 10.07



18.98



(47 )

10.10



17.68



(43 )























Net transportation expenses (3)





















Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 2.36



2.40



(2 )

2.30



1.86



24

Natural gas ($/mcf) 0.76



1.40



(46 )

0.72



1.36



(47 ) Oil equivalent ($/boe) 3.91



7.05



(45 )

3.65



6.76



(46 )























Operating netback (loss) (3)





















Oil and NGLs ($/bbl) 54.15



47.03



15



51.87



39.64



31

Natural gas ($/mcf) (1.09 )

(1.76 )

(38 )

(0.47 )

(1.55 )

(70 ) Oil equivalent ($/boe) 11.99



2.56



368



15.22



1.57



869

























Depletion and depreciation ($/boe) (14.89 )

(21.33 )

(30 )

(14.71 )

(18.24 )

(19 ) General and administrative expenses ($/boe) (12.51 )

(47.09 )

(73 )

(13.90 )

(46.70 )

(70 ) Share based compensation ($/boe) (13.81 )

(34.70 )

(60 )

(12.72 )

(32.12 )

(60 ) Finance expense ($/boe) (2.71 )

(9.61 )

(72 )

(1.72 )

(5.27 )

(67 ) Finance income ($/boe) 9.54



37.32



(74 )

10.03



29.26



(66 ) Unutilized transportation ($/boe) (9.94 )

(28.44 )

(65 )

(5.96 )

(10.95 )

(46 ) Net loss ($/boe) (32.33 )

(101.29 )

(68 )

(23.76 )

(82.45 )

(71 )





















(1) See "Oil and Gas Terms" section.

(2) See "Product Types" section.

(3) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" section.

Selected financial and operational information outlined in this news release should be read in conjunction with Coelacanth's unaudited condensed interim financial statements and related Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2024, which are available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.



OPERATIONS UPDATE

In Q3 2024, Coelacanth started the construction of its planned $80.0 million infrastructure project that includes over 35 kilometers of pipelines and a facility to handle current behind pipe volumes and future expansions. Ultimately the facility will be able to handle approximately 16,000 boe/d of which Coelacanth has approximately 4,400 boe/d tested but shut-in at the 5-19 Two Rivers East pad. The infrastructure is expected to be operational by mid-April 2025. Funding for this project is from cash on hand of approximately $64 million at the inception of the project plus up to $27.0 million from a mid-stream company that will fund the pipeline connection to its area gathering lines upon achievement of certain project milestones.

An additional four Montney wells are currently being completed and tested on the 5-19 pad which will add additional capacity to be brought on once the facility is operational. Debt financing of $52.0 million was secured subsequent to the quarter through two revolving bank credit facilities with $35.0 million currently being invested in the four new Montney wells noted plus a water disposal well.

Although the construction and start-up of the Two Rivers East project is a huge step in Coelacanth's development, we believe we are just scratching the surface on what the potential of this large Montney asset base may ultimately be able to perform.

We look forward to reporting updates on the Two Rivers East project in the upcoming quarters.

OIL AND GAS TERMS

The Company uses the following frequently recurring oil and gas industry terms in the news release:

Liquids

Bbls Barrels Bbls/d Barrels per day NGLs Natural gas liquids (includes condensate, pentane, butane, propane, and ethane) Condensate Pentane and heavier hydrocarbons



Natural Gas

Mcf Thousands of cubic feet Mcf/d Thousands of cubic feet per day MMcf/d Millions of cubic feet per day MMbtu Million of British thermal units MMbtu/d Million of British thermal units per day



Oil Equivalent

Boe Barrels of oil equivalent Boe/d Barrels of oil equivalent per day





Disclosure provided herein in respect of a boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil equivalent has been used for the calculation of boe amounts in the news release. This boe conversion rate is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

NON-GAAP AND OTHER FINANCIAL MEASURES

This news release refers to certain measures that are not determined in accordance with IFRS (or "GAAP"). These non-GAAP and other financial measures do not have any standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other entities. The non-GAAP and other financial measures should not be considered alternatives to, or more meaningful than, financial measures that are determined in accordance with IFRS as indicators of the Company's performance. Management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP and other financial measures provides useful information to shareholders and investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's ongoing operating performance, and the measures provide increased transparency to better analyze the Company's performance against prior periods on a comparable basis.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted funds flow (used)

Management uses adjusted funds flow (used) to analyze performance and considers it a key measure as it demonstrates the Company's ability to generate the cash necessary to fund future capital investments and abandonment obligations and to repay debt, if any. Adjusted funds flow (used) is a non-GAAP financial measure and has been defined by the Company as cash flow from (used in) operating activities excluding the change in non-cash working capital related to operating activities, movements in restricted cash deposits and expenditures on decommissioning obligations. Management believes the timing of collection, payment or incurrence of these items involves a high degree of discretion and as such may not be useful for evaluating the Company's cash flows. Adjusted funds flow (used) is reconciled from cash flow from (used in) operating activities as follows:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30



September 30

($000s)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Cash flow used in operating activities

(3,730 )

(2,553 )

(954 )

(3,830 ) Add (deduct):















Decommissioning expenditures

790



925



1,266



1,677

Change in restricted cash deposits

2,139



-



2,985



(784 ) Change in non-cash working capital

594



855



(2,164 )

854

Adjusted funds flow (used) (non-GAAP)

(207 )

(773 )

1,133



(2,083 )

Net transportation expenses

Management considers net transportation expenses an important measure as it demonstrates the cost of utilized transportation related to the Company's production. Net transportation expenses is calculated as transportation expenses less unutilized transportation and is calculated as follows:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30



September 30

($000s)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Transportation expenses

1,055



654



2,426



1,250

Unutilized transportation

(757 )

(525 )

(1,504 )

(773 ) Net transportation expenses (non-GAAP)

298



129



922



477



Operating netback

Management considers operating netback an important measure as it demonstrates its profitability relative to current commodity prices. Operating netback is calculated as oil and natural gas sales less royalties, operating expenses, and net transportation expenses and is calculated as follows:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30



September 30

($000s)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Oil and natural gas sales

2,362



679



9,192



2,459

Royalties

(383 )

(152 )

(1,878 )

(623 ) Operating expenses

(767 )

(350 )

(2,549 )

(1,249 ) Net transportation expenses

(298 )

(129 )

(922 )

(477 ) Operating netback (non-GAAP)

914



48



3,843



110



Capital expenditures

Coelacanth utilizes capital expenditures as a measure of capital investment on property, plant, and equipment, exploration and evaluation assets and property acquisitions compared to its annual budgeted capital expenditures. Capital expenditures are calculated as follows:





Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended





September 30





September 30



($000s)

2024



2023



2024



2023

Capital expenditures - property, plant, and equipment

396



15,785



973



22,344

Capital expenditures - exploration and evaluation assets

15,364



15,391



18,572



17,613

Capital expenditures (non-GAAP)

15,760



31,176



19,545



39,957



Capital Management Measures

Adjusted working capital

Management uses adjusted working capital as a measure to assess the Company's financial position. Adjusted working capital is calculated as current assets and restricted cash deposits less current liabilities, excluding the current portion of decommissioning obligations.

($000s) September 30, 2024



December 31, 2023

Current assets 49,905



87,616

Less:





Current liabilities (14,235 )

(28,754 ) Working capital 35,670



58,862

Add:





Restricted cash deposits 10,001



6,784

Current portion of decommissioning obligations 1,593



1,943

Adjusted working capital (Capital management measure) 47,264



67,589



Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Adjusted Funds Flow (Used) per Share

Adjusted funds flow (used) per share is a non-GAAP financial ratio, calculated using adjusted funds flow (used) and the same weighted average basic and diluted shares used in calculating net loss per share.

Net transportation expenses per boe

The Company utilizes net transportation expenses per boe to assess the per unit cost of utilized transportation related to the Company's production. Net transportation expenses per boe is calculated as net transportation expenses divided by total production for the applicable period.

Operating netback per boe

The Company utilizes operating netback per boe to assess the operating performance of its petroleum and natural gas assets on a per unit of production basis. Operating netback per boe is calculated as operating netback divided by total production for the applicable period.

Supplementary Financial Measures

The supplementary financial measures used in this news release (primarily average sales price per product type and certain per boe and per share figures) are either a per unit disclosure of a corresponding GAAP measure, or a component of a corresponding GAAP measure, presented in the financial statements. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a per unit basis are calculated by dividing the aggregate GAAP measure (or component thereof) by the applicable unit for the period. Supplementary financial measures that are disclosed on a component basis of a corresponding GAAP measure are a granular representation of a financial statement line item and are determined in accordance with GAAP.

PRODUCT TYPES

The Company uses the following references to sales volumes in the news release:

Natural gas refers to shale gas

Oil and condensate refers to condensate and tight oil combined

Other NGLs refers to butane, propane and ethane combined

Oil and NGLs refers to tight oil and NGLs combined

Oil equivalent refers to the total oil equivalent of shale gas, tight oil, and NGLs combined, using the conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of shale gas to one barrel of oil equivalent.

The following is a complete breakdown of sales volumes for applicable periods by specific product types of shale gas, tight oil, and NGLs:



Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended



September 30



September 30

Sales Volumes by Product Type 2024



2023



2024



2023

















Condensate (bbls/d) 33



4



36



6

Other NGLs (bbls/d) 33



7



36



12

NGLs (bbls/d) 66



11



72



18

















Tight oil (bbls/d) 188



35



232



40

Condensate (bbls/d) 33



4



36



6

Oil and condensate (bbls/d) 221



39



268



46

Other NGLs (bbls/d) 33



7



36



12

Oil and NGLs (bbls/d) 254



46



304



58

















Shale gas (mcf/d) 3,450



929



3,702



1,208

Natural gas (mcf/d) 3,450



929



3,702



1,208

















Oil equivalent (boe/d) 829



201



921



259



FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "may", "will", "should", "believe", "intends", "forecast", "plans", "guidance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements or information.

More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information relating to the Company's oil and condensate, other NGLs, and natural gas production, capital programs, and adjusted working capital. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company, including expectations and assumptions relating to prevailing commodity prices and exchange rates, applicable royalty rates and tax laws, future well production rates, the performance of existing wells, the success of drilling new wells, the availability of capital to undertake planned activities, and the availability and cost of labour and services.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and information are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. These include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the oil and gas industry in general such as operational risks in development, exploration and production, delays or changes in plans with respect to exploration or development projects or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of estimates and projections relating to production rates, costs, and expenses, commodity price and exchange rate fluctuations, marketing and transportation, environmental risks, competition, the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources and changes in tax, royalty, and environmental legislation. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this document are made as of the date hereof for the purpose of providing the readers with the Company's expectations for the coming year. The forward-looking statements and information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

Coelacanth is an oil and natural gas company, actively engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada.

Further Information

For additional information, please contact:

Mr. Robert J. Zakresky

President and Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Nolan Chicoine

Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer

