China's Universal International Holding Limited will construct 100 MW of solar in eastern Azerbaijan after the company submitted the lowest bid in the country's first renewables auction. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Energy has concluded its first renewables auction with the award of 100 MW of solar. China's Universal International Holding Limited won the tender, after submitting the lowest bid of $0. 0354/kWh. The company will be responsible for the design, financing, construction and operation of the 100 MW solar plant, to be located in Azerbaijan's Garadagh region towards the country's eastern ...

