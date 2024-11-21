Solvay S.A.: Solvay achieves 100% renewable energy at Rheinberg with second biomass boiler, reducing CO2 emissions by 65%

Brussels, November 21, 2024

The soda ash and bicarbonate plant is now fully powered by waste wood, phasing out coal and cutting 480 kilotons of CO2 annually versus 2021.

Solvay announces the official inauguration of the second biomass boiler at its Rheinberg soda ash and bicarbonate plant in Germany, phasing out the use of thermal coal for energy use at the site. With the commissioning of this new boiler, Rheinberg became the world's first soda ash plant powered by locally sourced waste wood.

The two biomass boilers at the Rheinberg facility use waste wood, which would otherwise go unrecycled, from industrial and demolition residues to generate steam and electricity, completely replacing the use of fossil fuel. This shift will reduce the plant's CO 2 emissions by 65% annually compared to 2021 levels. The system uses cogeneration technology, reaching over 90% efficiency by producing both steam and electricity.

The transformation at Rheinberg is expected to contribute to a 5% reduction of Solvay's overall greenhouse gas emissions by 2025. It follows the recent announcement of the official inauguration of a regenerative thermal oxidation (RTO) process at Solvay's Green River, Wyoming plant, which is set to contribute to another 4% reduction in Group-wide GHG emissions by 2025.

"Ending coal use at Rheinberg is a major step in Solvay's global energy transition," said Philippe Kehren, Solvay CEO. "Through 90 energy transition and energy efficiency projects worldwide, we are committed to reducing our carbon footprint and achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. Rheinberg's transformation supports both our competitiveness and our long-term sustainable growth ambitions."

Etienne Galan, President of Solvay Soda Ash & Derivatives, added: "With the second biomass boiler now operational, we are entirely coal-free at Rheinberg. This strengthens our performance while meeting customer expectations for sustainable operations."

Since its founding in 1907, Solvay's Rheinberg plant has been a key supplier in essential industries. As one of nine Solvay soda ash & derivatives facilities globally, it produces soda ash for glass, solar panels, and lithium carbonate for EV batteries, as well as bicarbonate-based solutions for use in food, feed, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and air pollution control.

The inauguration event was attended by Mona Neubaur, Minister for Economic Affairs, Industry, Climate Action, and Energy of North Rhine-Westphalia; Heyde Dietmar, Mayor of Rheinberg; and representatives from Solvay's key industrial partners, customers, and suppliers.

