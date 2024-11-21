Jupiter Green Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 21

21 November 2024

The Company announces the following unaudited estimates as at Valuation 20 November 2024

Total Assets Excluding current year income and expenses £47.813million Including current year income and expenses £48.048million Net asset value per Ordinary share (undiluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 251.97p Including current year income and expenses 253.21p Net asset value per Ordinary share (diluted) Excluding current year income and expenses 253.03p Including current year income and expenses 254.15p

