Mindshare Collaborative: Dr. Jenn Simmons Receives the 2024 Mindshare Leadership Summit 'Biggest Breakthrough' Award

Celebrating One Surgeon's Powerful and Innovative Work to Inspire Breast Cancer Patients

SCOTTSDALE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Dr. Jenn Simmons is a breast surgeon, integrative oncologist, author, podcast host, and founder of Real Health MD and PerfeQTion Imaging. Dr. Simmons was a breast surgeon in Philadelphia for 17 years, serving as Chief of Breast Surgery and Director of the breast program at Einstein Medical Center and Philadelphia's first fellowship-trained breast surgeon.

She was chosen this year to receive the prestigious Mindshare Leadership Summit "Biggest Breakthrough" Award, presented to a single individual each year, for her innovative and inspiring global outreach to women of all ages, educating them not only on prevention and recovery but also on the opportunities born from a cancer diagnosis.

Her podcast "Keeping Abreast with Dr. Jenn" is the top-rated podcast dedicated exclusively to breast health, offering insights on prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and holistic strategies for enhanced well-being. It is ideal for breast cancer survivors, as well as those seeking to improve their breast health, caregivers, or anyone navigating today's health challenges.

The podcast offers insights on complementing traditional treatments with functional medicine, balancing hormones, optimizing nutrition, and managing lifestyle choices.

This award is a testament to Dr. Simmons' life journey, which really took flight after her own experience as a cancer patient in 2017, leading her to discover functional medicine and become laser-focused on the idea of creating health rather than solely treating disease.

Dr. Jenn's great work doesn't stop with education - it's also about supporting new developments. As the founder of PerfeQTion Imaging, she is establishing safe imaging centers across the nation, armed with revolutionary technology that promises to redefine breast cancer screening.

This technology is not only fast and safe but also comfortable, affordable, radiation-free, and boasts 40 times the resolution of MRI. It recently received FDA clearance, signaling a new era in breast health and breast cancer screening.

She is also an internationally recognized best-selling author. The Smart Woman's Guide to Breast Cancer offers a comprehensive functional medicine approach to understanding, treating, and overcoming breast cancer. It covers essential topics, including the importance of a whole food plant-based diet, the role of genetics, understanding one's diagnosis, and the various conventional treatments and their side effects. Her book aims to empower individuals with knowledge and tools for a health-focused recovery and long-term well-being.

Most recently she spoke to an audience of over 2,000 people at the International Longevity and Integrative Medicine Conference in Brazil, the largest Integrative Medicine Conference in South America.

Throughout all of her outreach - books, lectures, summits and her podcast - Dr. Jenn emphasizes the significance of addressing the root causes of cancer, such as chronic inflammation, and guides readers on creating a healing environment through lifestyle changes, diet, and avoiding toxins.

The prestigious "Biggest Breakthrough" Award was presented at the 2024 Mindshare Leadership Summit, in Scottsdale, Arizona. This is an annual gathering of health practitioners, health business leaders and authorities in health and wellness, founded by JJ Virgin, triple-board certified health expert, Fitness Hall of Famer, and four-time New York Times best-selling author.

The Mindshare Collaborative Community recognizes members' dedication to exceptional outcomes in the realm of health and wellness.

Dr. Jenn's honor, as the recipient of this award, serves as a powerful reminder of her unwavering dedication to education, innovation in treatment modalities and enhancing the quality of life for individuals worldwide.

