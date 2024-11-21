WSRM and Bottlecapps Partner to Launch Rhode Island's First Shoppable Mobile App and Online Marketplace

NORTH PROVIDENCE, RI / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Wine and Spirits Retail Marketing, Inc. (WSRM) is excited to announce its partnership with Bottlecapps, the fastest-growing liquor store app and website developer in North America, to launch Rhode Island's first-ever shoppable mobile app and online marketplace, www.drinxdelivered.com. This innovative platform connects consumers with local wine and spirits retailers, providing a seamless and convenient shopping experience.





Bottlecapps is known for its industry-leading technology, which powers over 1,400+ retail locations in 40 U.S. states and three Canadian provinces. The company specializes in mobile app development and e-commerce solutions, and its platform extends beyond apps to offer websites, in-store digital signage, marketing services, supplier campaign programming, and rewards programs. Through its "MORE SALES, LESS FEES" flat-rate model, Bottlecapps empowers retailers to thrive in the digital marketplace while keeping costs low.

Key features of www.drinxdelivered.com include:

A user-friendly mobile app and website for easy shopping.

A comprehensive online marketplace that connects customers with local wine and spirits retailers.

Fast and reliable delivery, bringing favorite beverages straight to customers' doors.

Known for its forward-thinking and entrepreneurial approach, WSRM is dedicated to building strong retail businesses for its clients, today's customer, and tomorrow's consumer. With a commitment to delivering the highest quality customer service and value, WSRM has become a key retailer across the region.

"We are proud to partner with WSRM to launch this groundbreaking platform in Rhode Island," said Corey Gerstner, COO of Bottlecapps. "This app and website represent the future of retail for wine and spirits, allowing customers to shop with ease and convenience, while also helping local retailers grow and compete in the digital era."

Carlos DeOliveira, CEO of WSRM Inc., shared his excitement for the partnership: "This new marketplace, powered by Bottlecapps, is a significant step forward in how we serve our communities. By combining the strength of our retail clients with cutting-edge technology, we're able to deliver a modern retail experience that meets the evolving needs of today's consumers."

Rhode Islanders and residents of Massachusetts can now explore and shop from the comfort of their homes by visiting www.drinxdelivered.com or downloading the app. And with free delivery, this new platform is poised to revolutionize how consumers purchase and enjoy their favorite beverages.

For more information, visit: www.drinxdelivered.com.

About WSRM (Wine and Spirits Retail Marketing, Inc.:

WSRM is the leading retail marketing company in Rhode Island and Southern Massachusetts, with decades of experience supporting retailers. WSRM is committed to delivering exceptional customer service and value by harnessing technology to rewrite best business practices.

About Bottlecapps:

Bottlecapps is a leading developer of mobile apps and e-commerce solutions for liquor retailers. With a presence in over 1,400 retail locations across North America, Bottlecapps provides a range of digital services, including mobile app development, website development, in-store digital signage, and marketing solutions. Bottlecapps is dedicated to helping retailers succeed in today's competitive digital landscape.

Media Contact:

Sara Walsh

1-844-977-6432

sara@wsretailers.com

Contact Information

Sara Walsh

Media

sara@wsretailers.com

8449776432

SOURCE: Bottlecapps

View the original press release on newswire.com.