Shield is a commercial-stage pharma company delivering specialty products that address the needs of patients with iron deficiency (ID). Since its July 2021 US launch, Shield and Viatris have increased physician awareness of the differentiating characteristics of ACCRUFeR® as an oral ID drug, in order to generate sales traction. The 3Q'24 trading update reiterated the interim statement dialog: sales continue to progress, while costs are being actively managed. Shield is being proactive, extending its working capital financing from $10m to $15m and issuing $10m new shares to AOP, to manage the company through to cashflow-breakeven in 2H'25.



