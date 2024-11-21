Anzeige
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
Frontline plc.: FRO - Invitation to Q3 2024 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Finanznachrichten News

Frontline plc.'s preliminary third quarter 2024 results will be released on Wednesday November 27, 2024, and a webcast and conference call will be held at 3:00 p.m. CET (9:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time). The results presentation will be available for download from the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy ahead of the conference call.

In order to attend the conference call you may do one of the following:

a. Webcast
Go to the Investor Relations section at www.frontlineplc.cy and follow the "Webcast" link, or access directly from the link below.

Frontline plc Q3 2024 Webcast (https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5moc4rgq)

b. Conference Call
Participants will need to register online prior to the conference call via the link below. Dial-in details will be available when registered.

Frontline plc Q3 2024 Conference Call (https://register.vevent.com/register/BIa8a33ac9fa6346fb885f9f3cc9100365)

A Q&A session will be held after the teleconference/webcast. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the session.
The presentation material which will be used in the teleconference/webcast can be downloaded from www.frontlineplc.cy

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


