Scottsdale, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - The Awareness Group (OTC Pink: FHLD) (TAG) (trading as Freedom Holdings), an emerging national leader in solar energy services and financing solutions and creator of the TAG GRID, today announced that it kicked off a marketing campaign with a Benzinga to drive awareness of the Company's unique business model - the TAG GRID and its opportunity to disrupt the residential and commercial solar industries. CEO and Founder Pablo Diaz will be interviewed on Benzinga All Access at 10:50 a.m. EST. Click here to access the interview: Benzinga All Access





Pablo Diaz, CEO and Founder of The Awareness Group commented:

"We went public in September through a reverse merger with Freedom Holdings, and since then, we've hit the ground running! The TAG GRID, our dynamic ecosystem, puts TAG at the heart of every project brought to us by our members - sales and lead gen organizations, brokers and EPCs, and it's already driving game-changing results. Our non-FICO score driven residential PPA program, launched in September, is a standout success, generating nearly $27 million in interest-bearing loans and $11 million in investment tax credits (ITCs) - and we're just getting started. The program hasn't even been rolled out across the entire TAG GRID yet.

"Looking ahead to 2025, we're gearing up to introduce our TAG-owned innovative lending products for commercial solar projects and the launch of our loyalty program based on Candela Coin, our groundbreaking cryptocurrency. Additionally, we are leveraging Candela Coin and are developing a marketplace based on blockchain technology, microgrids and IoT devices that will empower individuals to buy and sell electricity independent of the existing power grid - a true revolution in energy.

"With these remarkable milestones already under our belt and as we finalize our merger audit and prepare to file Freedom Holdings' fiscal 2024 10-K in December, there's no better time to amplify TAG's message as a compelling growth stock and drive increased investor interest."

About TAG

At The Awareness Group (TAG), we're not just part of the alternative energy revolution-we're leading it. Fueled by innovation, TAG is setting new benchmarks with the TAG GRID, a groundbreaking national platform that delivers a unique, differentiated program of solar services and financing solutions to its members for both commercial and residential projects. By managing the project from concept to installation, TAG aims to bring a world-class level of service to all members of the TAG GRID and their customers as the guarantor for all projects, therefore bringing higher levels of satisfaction to service providers and end customers. Our growth engine, TAG Financial, encompasses two divisions. TAG Financial Services (TFS) empowers TAG GRID members by managing the front end of the process, working with sales organizations, providing access to a suite of exclusive TAG and third-party lending products and cutting-edge fintech solutions. With TAG Capital, our dynamic in-house fund management division, we're taking it further-directly funding proprietary lending products while maximizing the value of our loan portfolios and investment tax credits (ITCs). As organic growth drives our core strategy, we're also accelerating our expansion through strategic acquisitions, using a proven strategy to secure forward-thinking companies across the alternative energy landscape that will drive incremental revenue, bring unique offerings and solidify TAG's place as the guarantor of all TAG GRID projects. Combined, these initiatives are propelling TAG forward, delivering exceptional value for our customers, employees, partners and investors. With TAG, the future of energy is here and now.

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

