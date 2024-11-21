Valmet Oyj: Change in Valmet's Executive Team

Valmet Oyj's press release November 21, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. EET

ESPOO, Finland, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jukka Tiitinen, Area President, North America, has decided to retire after a long and successful career at Valmet. Jukka Tiitinen will step down from his role on 31 December 2024 and do the handover to an interim Head of North America in January 2025.

"I want to express my warmest gratitude to Jukka for his contribution and long-term commitment to Valmet's success over the years. Jukka is a home-grown Valmeteer with vast experience from many different organizations and cultures, and he has been a trusted member of Valmet's Executive Team since 2013. I have enjoyed working with Jukka and wish him all the best in his up-coming well-deserved retirement days," says Thomas Hinnerskov, President and CEO, Valmet.

The search for Jukka Tiitinen's successor as Area President, North America, will commence in 2025.

VALMET

Corporate Communications

For further information, please contact:

Anu Salonsaari-Posti, SVP, Marketing, Communications, Sustainability and Corporate Relations, tel. +358 50 453 4262

Valmet has a global customer base across various process industries. We are a leading global developer and supplier of process technologies, automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries, and with our automation and flow control solutions we serve an even wider base of process industries. Our more than 19,000 professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to moving our customers' performance forward - every day.

The company has over 220 years of industrial history and a strong track record in continuous improvement and renewal. Valmet's net sales in 2023 were approximately EUR 5.5 billion.

Valmet's shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki and the head office is in Espoo, Finland.

Follow us on valmet.com | X | X (IR) | LinkedIn | Facebook | YouTube | Instagram |

Processing of personal data

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/valmet-oyj/r/change-in-valmet-s-executive-team,c4069761

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/change-in-valmets-executive-team-302312898.html