Donnerstag, 21.11.2024
Von Solarenergie zu digitalen Assets: Die Strategie hinter der 75-Prozent-Rallye
WKN: A3DAMT | ISIN: US00776X1090 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma Secures NASA Contract to Advance Quantum Dot Photonic Integrated Circuits for Aerospace and AI Applications

Finanznachrichten News

NASA contract expected to accelerate Aeluma's development of advanced photonics for next-generation sensors and optical interconnects used in AI infrastructure, high-performance computing and cloud data centers

GOLETA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high-performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense and aerospace, communication and quantum computing, today announced it has been awarded a contract by NASA to develop quantum dot photonic integrated circuits (PICs) on silicon. This advanced technology targets next-generation space and aerospace applications, enabling capabilities such as free-space laser communication, autonomous navigation, and precision sensing.

Under this new contract, Aeluma will collaborate with NASA to develop silicon-based photonic circuits that leverage quantum dot technology to enhance optical performance in challenging environments. With NASA's support, this breakthrough is poised to impact a range of aerospace functions by delivering high-precision, low-power solutions essential for space missions and autonomous systems.

"This NASA contract is a significant milestone for Aeluma and reaffirms the groundbreaking potential of our quantum dot photonic technology," said Dr. Jonathan Klamkin, founder and CEO of Aeluma. "We believe our collaboration with NASA will drive major advancements in critical aerospace applications and expand application possibilities in AI-driven systems, such as optical interconnects for data centers and high-performance computing."

Beyond aerospace, Aeluma's quantum dot PIC technology holds significant promise for AI infrastructure, high-performance computing (HPC) systems, and cloud data centers, where ultra-fast, energy-efficient optical interconnects are critical for performance and sustainability. By integrating quantum dots on silicon photonics, Aeluma aims to provide scalable photonic solutions tailored to meet the rigorous demands of next-generation AI workloads and data-intensive environments.

The collaboration with NASA underscores Aeluma's commitment to advancing photonic technology, bringing high-performance quantum dot applications into scalable, silicon-based platforms optimized for widespread adoption in AI and HPC infrastructure.

About Aeluma

Aeluma develops cutting-edge semiconductor and optoelectronic technologies for sensing, communication, and AI applications. Aeluma has pioneered advanced semiconductor manufacturing techniques using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing for a range of industries, including defense and aerospace, automotive, AR/VR, AI, and quantum computing. Headquartered in Goleta, California, Aeluma focuses on transforming high-performance photonic technologies critical for emerging applications and broad market adoption. Learn more at www.aeluma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company
Aeluma, Inc.
(805) 351-2707
info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:
Bishop IR
Mike Bishop
(415) 894-9633
ir@aeluma.com

SOURCE: Aeluma, Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
