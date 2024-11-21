Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc: Telomir Pharmaceuticals Confirms Age Reversal, Increased Longevity and Improved Healthspan in Groundbreaking Preclinical Study with Telomir-1

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) ("Telomir" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in age-reversal science, today announced groundbreaking preclinical results confirming the efficacy of Telomir-1, a compound designed to effectively turn back the biological clock and support longevity.

Using advanced in vivo microfluidic technology, in collaboration with Nagi Biosciences SA, the study demonstrates significant age-reversal effects in aging model organisms treated with Telomir-1, effectively turning back the biological clock. These effects include an extended healthy lifespan, improved mobility, and a measurable reversal of age-related decline.

Dr. Laurent Mouchiroud, Chief Scientific Officer at Nagi Bioscience commented: "At Nagi Bioscience, we are thrilled to contribute to this groundbreaking study through our innovative microfluidic technology, which allows precise and automated monitoring of aging and healthspan metrics in real-time. These results highlight Telomir-1's remarkable potential to improve longevity and health, showcasing the power of cutting-edge tools in advancing age-reversal science."

By addressing the biological drivers of aging, Telomir-1 has the potential to profoundly impact patient care, offering new hope for managing and reversing age-related diseases while improving quality of life for countless individuals.

Erez Aminov, Chairman and CEO of Telomir Pharmaceuticals, commented on the findings: "The results we are seeing with Telomir-1 mark an important step forward in our journey to potentially reverse aging in humans. This study confirms that Telomir-1 can reverse biological aging, extending life while preserving health. We are very excited about the potential applications of Telomir-1 as we progress toward human clinical trials."

Study Summary and Methodology

The preclinical study, conducted in collaboration with Nagi Bioscience SA, utilized a sophisticated in vivo microfluidic-based assay to assess the effects of Telomir-1 on the nematode Caenorhabditis elegans, a well-established model for aging studies. The microfluidic platform allowed precise, automated tracking of lifespan, healthspan, and age-related mobility decline in real-time, enabling the research team to accurately measure the effects of Telomir-1 on these critical metrics.

Two forms of Telomir-1 were administered in two concentrations, allowing the study to examine dose-dependent responses in treated subjects. The study found that Telomir-1 significantly enhanced lifespan and healthspan parameters in aged microorganism populations.

Key findings included:

Enhanced Mobility in Older Organisms : Subjects treated with Telomir-1 showed improved motility, particularly in later stages of life, compared to untreated controls. This enhanced movement in advanced age suggests a slowing of the aging process, as mobility is a key indicator of biological health.

Reduced Biological Aging : The study demonstrated a measurable reversal of biological age markers in subjects treated with Telomir-1. This significant finding points to Telomir-1's potential to slow down, and in certain aspects, reverse biological aging, making it a promising candidate for longevity treatments.

Increased Lifespan: Telomir-1 was associated with a statistically significant increase in lifespan among treated populations. This further supports Telomir-1's role in promoting longevity.

Dr. Itzchak Angel, Chief Scientific Advisor at Telomir Pharmaceuticals, elaborated: "This study confirms that Telomir-1 not only extends life but also supports healthier aging, as evidenced by improvements in mobility and reduced age-related decline. These findings establish a promising foundation for Telomir-1 as a transformative treatment in age-reversal science."

Expanding Research and Future Applications

Telomir is intensifying its focus on the potential use of Telomir-1 to treat progeria, a rare genetic disorder that causes accelerated aging in children. As part of these efforts, Telomir has engaged with the Progeria Foundation to investigate the effects of Telomir-1 on human progeria cell lines. This study will directly assess Telomir-1's ability to counteract accelerated aging at the cellular level, offering critical insights into its therapeutic potential for progeria patients.

In addition, Telomir has planned an in vivo study utilizing a progeria Caenorhabditis elegans model. This advanced microfluidic-based assay will evaluate Telomir-1's impact on longevity, healthspan, and biological aging in an organismal context. Together, these two studies represent a comprehensive approach to understanding Telomir-1's effects on progeria, targeting both cellular and whole-organism models of the disease.

These initiatives build on Telomir-1's demonstrated safety and efficacy in preclinical studies, which highlight its broad potential across various age-related conditions. Beyond progeria, Telomir is advancing research into chronic diseases such as diabetes, cancer, and inflammatory conditions. Ongoing discussions with a leading veterinary institution aim to establish a large-scale study on elderly dogs with osteoarthritis, further exploring Telomir-1's potential to improve joint health and mobility.

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: TELO) is a pre-clinical stage pharmaceutical company seeking to lead development in age-reversal science. The Company is focused on the development of Telomir-1, a novel small molecule designed to lengthen the DNA's protective telomere caps, which are crucial in the aging process. The Company's goal is to explore the potential of Telomir-1 starting with ongoing research in animals and then in humans.

Telomeres are the protective end caps of a chromosome made up of DNA sequences and proteins. As humans age, telomeres shorten, with metal reactivity accelerating the process, which presents humans and pet animals with an increased chance of contracting a number of degenerative and age-related diseases. Telomir's goal is to develop and gain regulatory approval for Telomir-1, proposed to be dosed orally, with the broader aim of promoting longevity and enhancing overall quality of life.

The Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institute (Sweden) awarded the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 2009 for the discovery of how chromosomes are protected by telomeres and the enzyme telomerase.

Telomir-1 is in preclinical development and has not yet been tested in humans. There is no assurance that Telomir-1 will proceed through development or will ultimately receive FDA approval for marketing.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release, statements of Telomir Pharmaceuticals' management or advisors related thereto and the statements contained in the news story linked in this release contain "forward-looking statements," which are statements other than historical facts made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may be identified by words such as "aims," "anticipates," "believes," "could," "estimates," "expects," "forecasts," "goal," "intends," "may," "plans," "possible," "potential," "seeks," "will," and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Any such statements in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding (i) the anticipated benefits of the preclinical testing results described herein, (ii) anticipated timelines for additional preclinical and clinical testing of Telomir-1 and (iii) the potential therapeutic benefits of Telomir-1 generally.

Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on Telomir's current expectations, estimates and projections only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the potential use of the data from our studies, our ability to develop and commercialize Telomir-1 for specific indications and safety of Telomir-1. These and other risks concerning Telomir's programs and operations are described in additional detail in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, which is on file with the SEC. Telomir explicitly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except to the extent required by law.

