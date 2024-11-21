Global Sports Brand U.S. Polo Assn. Sponsors the Johnson History Museum 'Wish You Were Here' Exhibit in The Palm Beaches

WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / U.S. Polo Assn., the official brand of the United States Polo Association (USPA) is proud to support the Historical Society of Palm Beach County (HSPBC) by highlighting the sport of polo in the much-anticipated Grand Exhibition at the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum, Wish You Were Here: Tourism in The Palm Beaches. This meaningful exhibition explores the industry behind 150 years of fun and games and R&R, in partnership with Discover The Palm Beaches. Wish You Were Here: Tourism in The Palm Beaches is open to the public through June 28, 2025.

As part of this exhibit, the U.S. Polo Assn./USPA installation celebrates the beauty of equestrian sports in The Palm Beaches, with Wellington, Florida, renowned as "The Winter Equestrian Capital of the World." A stunning display of polo's most significant moments includes some of the most illustrious polo events taking place at the USPA National Polo Center in Wellington, Florida, such as the Gauntlet of Polo series and the historic XII Federation of International Polo (FIP) World Polo Championship. In addition, visitors can see memorabilia from the Polo Museum and Hall of Fame, vintage polo equipment, and U.S. Polo Assn. brand apparel and accessories, as well as the custom-designed jerseys and medals from the recent Paris Games Polo Challenge.

"The sport of polo and the U.S. Polo Assn. brand are honored to be part of such a meaningful exhibition in Palm Beach County, and I thank the Historical Society of Palm Beach County (HSPBC) for bringing sports to the forefront for locals and tourists to enjoy and experience," said J. Michael Prince, President and CEO of USPA Global, the company that manages and oversees the U.S. Polo Assn. brand. "We are proud to be headquartered in The Palm Beaches, and for our contribution to the county, with polo attracting thousands of national and international tourists."

"Our Palm Beach County attendance grows every year due to the popularity of the sport and the global U.S. Polo Assn. brand, the expansion of the USPA National Polo Center (NPC) and now polo being broadcast on ESPN platforms," Prince added.

As part of the installation, a sizzle reel is on display sharing the highlights of the sport and the global impact of the brand, including a focus on the exciting partnership with ESPN. Of particular historic meaning is the sport of polo's upcoming 135th Anniversary in the U.S., with its notable sport headquarters here in Wellington and U.S. Polo Assn.'s global brand headquarters in West Palm Beach, Florida. An interactive QR code also enables visitors to learn even more about the brand and the sport.

Jeremy Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of the HSPBC, expressed his pleasure in forming this partnership with the U.S. Polo Assn. brand, "The sport of polo has added a wonderful aspect to Palm Beach County over nearly half a century, particularly in Wellington in our western communities. The economic?impact is important, and it achieves it with elegance, excitement, and an international flavor."

About U.S. Polo Assn. and USPA Global

U.S. Polo Assn.?is the official brand of the?United States Polo Association (USPA),?the governing body for the sport of polo in the United States and one of the country's oldest sports governing bodies, founded in 1890. With a multi-billion-dollar global footprint and worldwide distribution through?more than 1,100 U.S. Polo Assn. retail stores as well as thousands of additional points of distribution, U.S. Polo Assn. offers apparel, accessories, and footwear for men, women, and children in more than 190 countries worldwide. Historic deals with ESPN and Star Sports in India now broadcast several of the premier polo championships in the world, sponsored by U.S. Polo Assn., making the thrilling sport accessible to millions of sports fans globally for the very first time.

U.S. Polo Assn. has consistently been?named?one of the top global sports licensors in the world alongside the NFL, NBA, and MLB,?according to?License Global.?In addition, the sport-inspired brand is being recognized internationally with awards for global and digital growth.?Due to its tremendous success as a global brand, U.S. Polo Assn. has been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Modern Retail, and GQ as well as on Yahoo Finance and Bloomberg, among many other noteworthy media sources around the world.

For more information, visit uspoloassnglobal.com and uspashop.com,?and follow?@uspoloassn.?

USPA Global is a subsidiary of the USPA and manages the global, multi-billion-dollar U.S. Polo Assn. brand.?Through its subsidiary, Global Polo Entertainment (GPE), USPA Global also manages Global Polo TV, which provides sports and lifestyle content. For more sports content, visit globalpolo.com.

About The Historical Society

The Historical Society of Palm Beach County is a nonprofit organization founded in 1937 to collect, preserve, and share the history of Palm Beach County and the larger context of Florida. The HSPBC operates and maintains the Richard and Pat Johnson Palm Beach County History Museum, an admission-free, accessible institution featuring high quality, interactive exhibits. Funds raised by the Society provide critical education programs to the school children of Palm Beach County. To learn more, call 561.832.4164 ext. 100 or visit pbchistory.org.

