Grit Real Estate Income Group: NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



DJ NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 

Grit Real Estate Income Group (GR1T) 
NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 
21-Nov-2024 / 12:15 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRIT REAL ESTATE INCOME GROUP LIMITED 
(Registered in Guernsey) 
(Registration number: 68739) 
LSE share code: GR1T 
 
SEM share codes (dual currency trading): DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR) 
ISIN: GG00BMDHST63 
LEI: 21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
("Grit" or the "Company" or the "Group")

NOTICE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Notice is hereby given to the shareholders of GRIT that the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at 14h30 Mauritian time (10h30 United Kingdom time) on Friday, 13 December 2024 at Unity Building, The Precinct, M2 Junction, Grand Baie, Mauritius.

The date on which shareholders must be recorded in the share register to be eligible to attend and vote at the AGM is Tuesday, 10 December 2024, with the last day to trade being Thursday, 5 December 2024.

The Notice of AGM 2024 and the Form of Proxy were mailed to shareholders or otherwise made available on Thursday, 21 November 2024 and the Notice of AGM 2024 is also available to view and download on the Company's website at: https:// grit.group/investor-relations/financial-results/ .

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.4.1, copies of the documents have been submitted to the Financial Conduct Authority and will shortly be available for inspection from the National Storage Mechanism at National Storage Mechanism | FCA

By Order of the Board

21 November 2024

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT: 

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited 
Bronwyn Knight, Chief Executive Officer             +230 269 7090 
Morne Reinders, Investor Relations                +27 82 480 4541 
 
Cavendish Capital Markets Limited - UK Financial Adviser 
James King /Teddy Whiley (Corporate Finance)           +44 20 7220 5000 
Justin Zawoda-Martin / Daniel Balabanoff/Pauline Tribe (Sales)  +44 20 3772 4697 
 
Perigeum Capital Ltd - SEM Authorised Representative and Sponsor 
Shamin A. Sookia                         +230 402 0894 
Darren Chinasamy                         +230 402 0885 
 
 
Capital Markets Brokers Ltd - Mauritian Sponsoring Broker 
Elodie Lan Hun Kuen                       +230 402 0280

NOTES:

Grit Real Estate Income Group Limited is the leading pan-African impact real estate company focused on investing in, developing and actively managing a diversified portfolio of assets in carefully selected African countries (excluding South Africa). These high-quality assets are underpinned by predominantly USUSD and Euro denominated long-term leases with a wide range of blue-chip multi-national tenant covenants across a diverse range of robust property sectors.

The Company is committed to delivering strong and sustainable income for shareholders, with the potential for income and capital growth. The Company holds its primary listing on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: GR1T and a dual currency trading secondary listing on the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM: DEL.N0000 (USD) / DEL.C0000 (MUR))

Further information on the Company is available at www.grit.group

Directors: Peter Todd (Chairman), Bronwyn Knight (Chief Executive Officer) *, Gareth Schnehage (Chief Financial Officer) *, David Love+, Catherine McIlraith+, Cross Kgosidiile, Lynette Finlay+ and Nigel Nunoo+.

(* Executive Director) (+ Independent Non-Executive Director)

Company secretary: Intercontinental Fund Services Limited

Registered office address: PO Box 186, Royal Chambers, St Julian's Avenue, St Peter Port, Guernsey GY1 4HP

Registrar and transfer agent (Mauritius): Intercontinental Secretarial Services Limited

SEM authorised representative and sponsor: Perigeum Capital Ltd

UK Transfer secretary: Link Assets Services Limited

Mauritian Sponsoring Broker: Capital Markets Brokers Ltd

This notice is issued pursuant to the FCA Listing Rules, SEM Listing Rule 15.24 and the Mauritian Securities Act 2005. The Board of the Company accepts full responsibility for the accuracy of the information contained in this communiqué.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GG00BMDHST63 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     GR1T 
LEI Code:   21380084LCGHJRS8CN05 
Sequence No.: 360649 
EQS News ID:  2035813 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2035813&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2024 07:15 ET (12:15 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
