DataMetrex AI Ltd.: Datametrex Secures Additional P.O. Approx $250K for IT Services

Datametrex AI Limited (the "Company" or "Datametrex') (TSXV:DM)(FSE:D4G)(OTCPINK:DTMXF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received an additional purchase order (P.O.) of approximately $250K CAD on November 20, 2024. The estimated cost to deliver is approximately $190K, which will result in gross margin of approximately 25%. This emphasizes the Company's success in land and expansion strategy, and its ability to maintain and enhance established client relationships that reflects its commitment to delivering reliable IT services.

Paul Haber, CEO of Datametrex, commented, "We are pleased to announce this purchase order (P.O.), which extends our successful partnership in delivering IT services. This milestone highlights our strategic focus and strong adaptability within the evolving IT industry. We remain committed to supporting Datametrex's growth and delivering significant value to our shareholders and partners."

About Datametrex

Datametrex is an innovative leader in Technology Solutions, Artificial Intelligence, Healthcare, and Mobile Gaming. The Company excels in delivering tools and solutions that enhance operational efficiencies and business outcomes. With a commitment to innovation, Datametrex is dedicated to supporting enterprises by setting a new standard for business protocols through cutting-edge technology.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which involve risks, uncertainties, and factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These statements are not historical facts and are generally identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," and similar expressions. Such statements include expectations related to game development and other Company plans.

While Datametrex believes the forward-looking information is reasonable as of the date of this release, these statements involve assumptions, risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ. Key factors include general economic conditions, legislative and regulatory developments, access to capital, industry competition, and the Company's ability to execute its strategies. The Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law. Readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are detailed under "Risk Factors" in Datametrex's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2023, available on the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy, nor shall it constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction where such would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under applicable securities laws. We seek Safe Harbor.

