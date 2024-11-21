ACIES BIO d.o.o: Acies Bio and Protein Evolution Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance Biological Recycling Technology

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia, Nov. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protein Evolution, a pioneer in enzyme-driven plastics recycling, has announced a collaboration with Acies Bio, an innovative biotechnology company specializing in microbial R&D and biomanufacturing. This partnership aims to leverage Acies Bio's state-of-the-art SmartRoute platform to scale the production of Protein Evolution's plastic-degrading enzymes, bringing the world one step closer to a future free from plastic waste.

Through the SmartRoute platform, Acies Bio will utilize its advanced and highly flexible microbial platform for efficient protein production to develop and scale the production of plastic degradation enzymes discovered by Protein Evolution. This effort will enable Protein Evolution to transition its Biopure technology from the lab-scale to full-scale production, providing an efficient and low-carbon solution to tackle the global plastic waste crisis head-on.

"Our collaboration with Acies Bio is a pivotal moment in our journey to make commercial-scale enzyme-based plastic recycling a reality," said Jay Konieczka, Chief Technology Officer at Protein Evolution. "Together we are laying the foundation for a future where sustainable plastic recycling meets the demands of our planet."

Acies Bio's CEO Dr. Štefan Fujs echoed the excitement, stating, "At Acies Bio, we are committed to advancing sustainable solutions in precision fermentation space, and this partnership allows us to apply our SmartRoute platform to help address a major, global environmental challenge."

The partnership is set to hit key milestones soon, with the demonstration facility for Protein Evolution's Biopure technology anticipated to launch in 2025, followed by a planned ramp-up to full-scale production.

This collaboration marks an important milestone in both companies' vision to develop sustainable ways of plastics recycling using the power of biology. By combining Protein Evolution's enzyme innovation with Acies Bio's state-of-the-art SmartRoute platform and biomanufacturing capabilities, the partnership sends a clear message: real, impactful change in plastic production is within reach. Together, the companies are building a roadmap that has the potential to transform the global landscape of plastic waste management and production, one enzyme at a time.

About?Acies?Bio

Acies Bio is a leading European microbial biotechnology company that develops new bioproducts and sustainable production processes for diverse industrial sectors, including food/feed, agricultural, and industrial biotechnology. With a focus on key sustainability-related challenges,?Acies Bio uses its unique SmartRoute platform for rapid microbial technology development, including synthetic biology, strain engineering, directed evolution, and precision bioprocess and downstream development. Acies Bio is working with industrial partners to develop, scale and commercialize innovative bioproducts and precision fermentation technologies for global markets. Further information at?www.aciesbio.com.

About?Protein Evolution:

Protein Evolution, Inc. is focused on producing plastic from waste, rather than oil. The company was founded in 2021 by entrepreneur Connor Lynn and Dr. Jonathan Rothberg, a world-renowned scientist, entrepreneur and National Medal of Technology and Innovation recipient. The company's first product is Biopure: a biological recycling process that enables textile and plastic waste to become an infinitely reusable resource. Based in New Haven, Conn., Protein Evolution has a partnership with ESPCI Paris, Fashion for Good, and 4Catalyzer, a life sciences accelerator dedicated to making a global impact through bold innovations in medicine, engineering, machine learning, life sciences and biotech.

