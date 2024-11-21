Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC PINK:CDIX) announced today financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "Operationally, our business performed well during the quarter. We opened our 12th Nova Ortho and Spine location in Orlando, Florida, establishing Nova Ortho and Spine in a major metropolitan area with greater population density and higher traffic, and saw an increase in booked procedures which generally bodes well for future revenues. That said, the severe weather across Florida during the quarter has delayed many procedures. Also, our GAAP revenue was negatively impacted in the quarter due to a change in estimate related to our claim settlement realization rate that better aligns third quarter revenue with 2024 annualized rates. Adjusted revenue for the quarter, excluding this one-time change in estimate, was $3.0 million. It is our expectation that revenue will return to more historical levels going forward and grow as we strengthen our working capital to support the long-term growth of our business."

"Demand is strong, and we continue to identify strategic locations to establish new Nova Ortho and Spine offices and expand our network of healthcare services. Our shareholders' equity has grown 410% since the beginning of the year, and with our visibility today, we believe that we are on track to deliver enhanced long-term performance supported by a robust network of locations and a strong reputation as a high-quality medical care provider," Mr. Cunningham concluded.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue was $1,355,641. Revenue in the third quarter included a one-time non-cash adjustment of $1,650,474 to better align third quarter revenue with 2024 annualized claim settlement realization rates. Non-GAAP adjusted revenue, excluding the one-time non-cash adjustment, was $3,006,115

Cost of sales in the quarter increased to $1,000,601 primarily related to laboratory fees

Selling, general, and administrative expenses of $936,835 primarily related to increased salaries and wages as the Company continues to invest in its growth

Loss from continuing operations was $585,160

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $1,061,912

Nine Months 2024 Financial Results

Total revenue was $5,149,416. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, included a one-time non-cash adjustment of $1,650,474 to better align third quarter 2024 revenue with 2024 annualized claim settlement realization rates. Non-GAAP adjusted revenue, excluding this one-time non-cash adjustment, was $6,799,890

Cost of sales for the nine-month period was $2,741,765

Selling, general, and administrative expenses of $2,622,981 primarily related to increased salaries and wages as the Company continues to invest in its growth

Loss from continuing operations was $525,651. Included in operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were Non-GAAP increased expenses associated with the anticipated growth of the business of $596,225

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $1,507,928

Balance Sheet Highlights (September 30, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023)

125% increase in cash to $1,949,600

13% increase in total assets to $23,514,762

410% increase in shareholders' equity to $3,729,120

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a unique targeted healthcare holding company focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy is the service-based partnership culture which emphasizes core values, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

A substantial majority of the Company's revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a group of regional primary specialty and ancillary care facilities throughout Florida that provide traumatic injury victims with a full range of diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultation services.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cardiff Lexington Corporation prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to GAAP disclosures, this document contains financial information and measures considered to be "non-GAAP". These non-GAAP measures can be used in order to gain a more complete and accurate understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute to GAAP financial measures.

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023

(UNAUDITED)

Unaudited Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 (Restated) 2024 2023 (Restated) Total revenue $ 1,355,641 $ 3,405,859 $ 5,149,416 $ 9,476,764 Total cost of sales 1,000,601 551,423 2,741,765 2,589,407 Gross profit 355,040 2,854,436 2,407,651 6,887,357 Operating expenses Depreciation expense 3,365 3,365 10,096 11,365 Selling, general and administrative 936,835 577,677 2,622,981 2,095,611 Stock compensation expense 0 0 300,225 0 Total operating expenses 940,200 581,042 2,933,302 2,106,976 (Loss) income from continuing operations (585,160 ) 2,273,394 (525,651 ) 4,780,381 Other income (expense): Other (expense) income (6,767 ) (1 ) (4,720 ) 204 Gain on debt refinance, forgiveness and settlement 0 0 78,834 390 Penalties and fees 0 (16,000 ) (1,330 ) (48,000 ) Interest expense (1,386,041 ) (226,119 ) (1,803,657 ) (1,763,698 ) Amortization of debt discounts 0 (46,048 ) (24,821 ) (94,664 ) Total other (expense) income (1,392,808 ) (288,168 ) (1,755,694 ) (1,905,768 ) Net (loss) income before discontinued operations (1,977,968 ) 1,985,226 (2,281,345 ) 2,874,613 Loss from discontinued operations 0 (3,705 ) (111,312 ) (93,005 ) Net (loss) income $ (1,977,968 ) $ 1,981,521 $ (2,392,657 ) $ 2,781,608

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023

(UNAUDITED)

September 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (Restated) ASSETS Current assets Cash $ 1,949,600 $ 866,943 Accounts receivable-net 14,798,220 13,305,254 Prepaid and other current assets 5,000 5,000 Total current assets 16,752,820 14,177,197 Property and equipment, net 24,563 34,661 Land 540,000 540,000 Goodwill 5,666,608 5,666,608 Right of use - assets, net 465,389 289,062 Due from related party 4,979 4,979 Other assets 60,403 33,304 Total assets $ 23,514,762 $ 20,745,811 LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued expense $ 1,386,412 $ 2,047,131 Accrued expenses - related parties 4,353,056 4,733,057 Accrued interest 361,172 620,963 Right of use - lease liabilities 227,606 157,669 Due to director and officer 0 120,997 Notes payable - current portion 500,826 15,977 Line of credit 7,468,971 2,120,100 Convertible notes payable, net of debt discounts of $0 and $24,820, respectively 105,000 3,807,030 Net liabilities of discontinued operations 237,643 237,643 Total current liabilities 14,640,686 13,860,567 Other liabilities Notes payable 140,272 144,666 Operating lease liability - long term 236,853 119,056 Total liabilities 15,017,811 14,124,289 Mezzanine equity Redeemable Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 868,056 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 3,230,023 3,891,439 Redeemable Series R Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $1,200, 0 and 165 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 0 307,980 Redeemable Series X Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00 par value; 375,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 1,537,808 1,690,685 Total Mezzanine Equity 4,767,831 5,890,104 Stockholders' equity Series B Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 753,929 and 2,139,478 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3,015,716 8,557,912 Series C Preferred Stock - 500 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 43 and 123 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 172 492 Series E Preferred Stock - 1,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 75,375 and 155,750 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 301,500 623,000 Series F-1 Preferred Stock - 50,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 9,500 and 35,752 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 38,000 143,008 Series I Preferred Stock - 15,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 11,540,500 and 14,885,000 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 46,162,200 59,540,000 Series J Preferred Stock - 2,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 0 and 1,713,584 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively - 6,854,336 Series L Preferred Stock - 400,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 319,493 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 1,277,972 1,277,972 Series Y Senior Preferred Stock - 1,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 955,114 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 3,820,456 - Common Stock - 300,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value; 14,555,601 and 25,121 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023 14,556 25 Additional paid-in capital 20,891,337 (7,581,212 ) Accumulated deficit (71,792,589 ) (68,684,115 ) Total stockholders' equity 3,729,120 731,418 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity $ 23,514,762 $ 20,745,811

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023

(UNAUDITED)

The following table reconciles Net (loss) income before discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) to EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

Unaudited Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2024 2023 (Restated) 2024 2023 (Restated) EBITDA (1) Net (loss) income before discontinued operations $ (1,977,968 ) $ 1,985,226 $ (2,281,345 ) $ 2,874,613 Add: Interest 1,386,041 226,119 1,803,657 1,763,698 Taxes 0 0 0 0 Depreciation 3,365 3,365 10,096 11,365 Amortization 0 46,048 24,821 94,664 EBITDA (1) $ (588,562 ) $ 2,260,758 $ (442,771 ) $ 4,744,340 Adjusted EBITDA (2) EBITDA $ (588,562 ) $ 2,260,758 $ (442,771 ) $ 4,744,340 Add: Change in estimate for settlement realization rate 1,650,474 0 1,650,474 0 Stock compensation expense for shares issued 0 0 300,225 0 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 1,061,912 $ 2,260,758 $ 1,507,928 $ 4,744,340 (1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Earnings Before Interest, Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization. (2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of EBITDA plus non-recurring and non-cash charges.

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024

(UNAUDITED)

Unaudited Unaudited For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2024 GAAP Revenue $ 1,355,641 $ 5,149,416 Adjustment to Claim Settlement Realization Rate 1,650,474 1,650,474 Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue 3,006,115 6,799,890

