WKN: A400D3 | ISIN: US14146R6018
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2024
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cardiff Lexington Corporation: Cardiff Lexington Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Finanznachrichten News

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / Cardiff Lexington Corporation (OTC PINK:CDIX) announced today financial results for its third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2024.

Alex Cunningham, Chief Executive Officer of Cardiff Lexington, commented, "Operationally, our business performed well during the quarter. We opened our 12th Nova Ortho and Spine location in Orlando, Florida, establishing Nova Ortho and Spine in a major metropolitan area with greater population density and higher traffic, and saw an increase in booked procedures which generally bodes well for future revenues. That said, the severe weather across Florida during the quarter has delayed many procedures. Also, our GAAP revenue was negatively impacted in the quarter due to a change in estimate related to our claim settlement realization rate that better aligns third quarter revenue with 2024 annualized rates. Adjusted revenue for the quarter, excluding this one-time change in estimate, was $3.0 million. It is our expectation that revenue will return to more historical levels going forward and grow as we strengthen our working capital to support the long-term growth of our business."

"Demand is strong, and we continue to identify strategic locations to establish new Nova Ortho and Spine offices and expand our network of healthcare services. Our shareholders' equity has grown 410% since the beginning of the year, and with our visibility today, we believe that we are on track to deliver enhanced long-term performance supported by a robust network of locations and a strong reputation as a high-quality medical care provider," Mr. Cunningham concluded.

Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

  • Total revenue was $1,355,641. Revenue in the third quarter included a one-time non-cash adjustment of $1,650,474 to better align third quarter revenue with 2024 annualized claim settlement realization rates. Non-GAAP adjusted revenue, excluding the one-time non-cash adjustment, was $3,006,115

  • Cost of sales in the quarter increased to $1,000,601 primarily related to laboratory fees

  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses of $936,835 primarily related to increased salaries and wages as the Company continues to invest in its growth

  • Loss from continuing operations was $585,160

  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA was $1,061,912

Nine Months 2024 Financial Results

  • Total revenue was $5,149,416. Revenue for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, included a one-time non-cash adjustment of $1,650,474 to better align third quarter 2024 revenue with 2024 annualized claim settlement realization rates. Non-GAAP adjusted revenue, excluding this one-time non-cash adjustment, was $6,799,890

  • Cost of sales for the nine-month period was $2,741,765

  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses of $2,622,981 primarily related to increased salaries and wages as the Company continues to invest in its growth

  • Loss from continuing operations was $525,651. Included in operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 were Non-GAAP increased expenses associated with the anticipated growth of the business of $596,225

  • Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA was $1,507,928

Balance Sheet Highlights (September 30, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023)

  • 125% increase in cash to $1,949,600

  • 13% increase in total assets to $23,514,762

  • 410% increase in shareholders' equity to $3,729,120

-----

About Cardiff Lexington Corporation:

Cardiff Lexington Corporation is a unique targeted healthcare holding company focused on locating, acquiring, and building middle market, niche companies, primarily in Orthopedics, Spine Care, and Pain Management. Fundamental to the Cardiff Lexington strategy is the service-based partnership culture which emphasizes core values, teamwork, accountability, and performance.

A substantial majority of the Company's revenue is derived from Nova Ortho and Spine, LLC, which operates a group of regional primary specialty and ancillary care facilities throughout Florida that provide traumatic injury victims with a full range of diagnostic and surgical services, primary care evaluations, interventional pain management, and specialty consultation services.

For more information on Cardiff Lexington Corporation, you may access the company's website at https://cardifflexington.com/

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT: This news release contains forward looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks include the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the Company's business, the Company's liquidity position, the Company's ability to obtain new business, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources, and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Cardiff Lexington Corporation prepares its consolidated financial statements in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In addition to GAAP disclosures, this document contains financial information and measures considered to be "non-GAAP". These non-GAAP measures can be used in order to gain a more complete and accurate understanding of the Company's financial condition and results. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute to GAAP financial measures.

Cardiff Lexington Investor Relations
investorsrelations@cardifflexington.com
(800) 628-2100 ext. 705

or

IMS Investor Relations
cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023
(UNAUDITED)

Unaudited

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023 (Restated)

2024

2023 (Restated)

Total revenue

$

1,355,641

$

3,405,859

$

5,149,416

$

9,476,764

Total cost of sales

1,000,601

551,423

2,741,765

2,589,407

Gross profit

355,040

2,854,436

2,407,651

6,887,357

Operating expenses

Depreciation expense

3,365

3,365

10,096

11,365

Selling, general and administrative

936,835

577,677

2,622,981

2,095,611

Stock compensation expense

0

0

300,225

0

Total operating expenses

940,200

581,042

2,933,302

2,106,976

(Loss) income from continuing operations

(585,160

)

2,273,394

(525,651

)

4,780,381

Other income (expense):

Other (expense) income

(6,767

)

(1

)

(4,720

)

204

Gain on debt refinance, forgiveness and settlement

0

0

78,834

390

Penalties and fees

0

(16,000

)

(1,330

)

(48,000

)

Interest expense

(1,386,041

)

(226,119

)

(1,803,657

)

(1,763,698

)

Amortization of debt discounts

0

(46,048

)

(24,821

)

(94,664

)

Total other (expense) income

(1,392,808

)

(288,168

)

(1,755,694

)

(1,905,768

)

Net (loss) income before discontinued operations

(1,977,968

)

1,985,226

(2,281,345

)

2,874,613

Loss from discontinued operations

0

(3,705

)

(111,312

)

(93,005

)

Net (loss) income

$

(1,977,968

)

$

1,981,521

$

(2,392,657

)

$

2,781,608

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
AS OF SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND DECEMBER 31, 2023
(UNAUDITED)

September 30,

December 31,

2024

2023 (Restated)

ASSETS

Current assets

Cash

$

1,949,600

$

866,943

Accounts receivable-net

14,798,220

13,305,254

Prepaid and other current assets

5,000

5,000

Total current assets

16,752,820

14,177,197

Property and equipment, net

24,563

34,661

Land

540,000

540,000

Goodwill

5,666,608

5,666,608

Right of use - assets, net

465,389

289,062

Due from related party

4,979

4,979

Other assets

60,403

33,304

Total assets

$

23,514,762

$

20,745,811

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued expense

$

1,386,412

$

2,047,131

Accrued expenses - related parties

4,353,056

4,733,057

Accrued interest

361,172

620,963

Right of use - lease liabilities

227,606

157,669

Due to director and officer

0

120,997

Notes payable - current portion

500,826

15,977

Line of credit

7,468,971

2,120,100

Convertible notes payable, net of debt discounts of $0 and $24,820, respectively

105,000

3,807,030

Net liabilities of discontinued operations

237,643

237,643

Total current liabilities

14,640,686

13,860,567

Other liabilities

Notes payable

140,272

144,666

Operating lease liability - long term

236,853

119,056

Total liabilities

15,017,811

14,124,289

Mezzanine equity

Redeemable Series N Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 868,056 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

3,230,023

3,891,439

Redeemable Series R Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $1,200, 0 and 165 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

0

307,980

Redeemable Series X Senior Convertible Preferred Stock - 5,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00 par value; 375,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

1,537,808

1,690,685

Total Mezzanine Equity

4,767,831

5,890,104

Stockholders' equity

Series B Preferred Stock - 3,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 753,929 and 2,139,478 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

3,015,716

8,557,912

Series C Preferred Stock - 500 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 43 and 123 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

172

492

Series E Preferred Stock - 1,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 75,375 and 155,750 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

301,500

623,000

Series F-1 Preferred Stock - 50,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 9,500 and 35,752 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

38,000

143,008

Series I Preferred Stock - 15,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 11,540,500 and 14,885,000 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

46,162,200

59,540,000

Series J Preferred Stock - 2,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 0 and 1,713,584 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

-

6,854,336

Series L Preferred Stock - 400,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value $4.00, 319,493 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

1,277,972

1,277,972

Series Y Senior Preferred Stock - 1,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value, stated value of $4.00, 955,114 and 0 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively

3,820,456

-

Common Stock - 300,000,000 shares authorized, $0.001 par value; 14,555,601 and 25,121 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023

14,556

25

Additional paid-in capital

20,891,337

(7,581,212

)

Accumulated deficit

(71,792,589

)

(68,684,115

)

Total stockholders' equity

3,729,120

731,418

Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders' equity

$

23,514,762

$

20,745,811

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024 AND 2023
(UNAUDITED)

The following table reconciles Net (loss) income before discontinued operations (a GAAP measure) to EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure)

Unaudited

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2024

2023 (Restated)

2024

2023 (Restated)

EBITDA (1)

Net (loss) income before discontinued operations

$

(1,977,968

)

$

1,985,226

$

(2,281,345

)

$

2,874,613

Add:

Interest

1,386,041

226,119

1,803,657

1,763,698

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

3,365

3,365

10,096

11,365

Amortization

0

46,048

24,821

94,664

EBITDA (1)

$

(588,562

)

$

2,260,758

$

(442,771

)

$

4,744,340

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

EBITDA

$

(588,562

)

$

2,260,758

$

(442,771

)

$

4,744,340

Add:

Change in estimate for settlement realization rate

1,650,474

0

1,650,474

0

Stock compensation expense for shares issued

0

0

300,225

0

Adjusted EBITDA (2)

$

1,061,912

$

2,260,758

$

1,507,928

$

4,744,340

(1) EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as Earnings Before Interest, Income Tax, Depreciation and Amortization.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is the sum of EBITDA plus non-recurring and non-cash charges.

CARDIFF LEXINGTON CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF REVENUE FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2024
(UNAUDITED)

Unaudited

Unaudited

For the Three Months Ended

For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2024

GAAP Revenue

$

1,355,641

$

5,149,416

Adjustment to Claim Settlement Realization Rate

1,650,474

1,650,474

Non-GAAP Adjusted Revenue

3,006,115

6,799,890

Contact Information

Walter Frank
Investor Relations
cardifflexington@imsinvestorrelations.com
2039729200

SOURCE: Cardiff Lexington Corporation



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
