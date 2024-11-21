Kintarra Technology: ITSco and Kintarra Forge Strategic Investment Partnership

The partnership allows ITSco to expand its offerings to include data center and data security services

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2024 / The global data center services market, valued at over $250 billion in 2023 and growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 12%, along with the data security market, projected to expand at a CAGR of 14%, presents significant opportunities. In response, ITSco, an Innovative IT Services and Managed Service Provider (MSP) founded in 1996 with headquarters in Durham, NC, has formed a strategic investment partnership with Kintarra, an IT Service provider out of Santa Clarita, CA, to expand into data center and security services. This collaboration will enable ITSco to deliver advanced IT asset management solutions, supporting Kintarra's portfolio companies and clients worldwide with a comprehensive suite of services that address the demands for data security, compliance, and sustainability.

This strategic investment partnership allows ITSco to diversify its service offerings and geographic reach, building on its strong foundation in advanced engineering services and managed IT services. The collaboration will enable ITSco to provide an integrated approach to IT asset lifecycle management - from acquisition, maintenance, and support, through secure decommissioning of IT assets - while aligning with Kintarra's mission to promote sustainable, compliant, and secure IT practices across its portfolio companies.

"This investment partnership with Kintarra is a game-changer for ITSco," said Mike Savino, CEO of ITSco. "As we expand from managed data center services and data security, Kintarra's investment and market presence will empower us to deliver end-to-end IT asset management solutions globally. Together, we are well-positioned to help organizations secure their data, meet regulatory standards, and drive environmental responsibility."

The strategic investment partnership between ITSco and Kintarra focuses on:

Expanding Service Offerings: By adding data center services as well as enhanced data security services, ITSco is positioned to offer clients comprehensive IT asset management solutions. This service expansion ensures clients benefit from secure data management practices across the entire asset lifecycle. Increasing Global Reach: Kintarra's strategic investment in ITSco enables a broadened geographic footprint, allowing ITSco to meet the growing international demand for secure, compliant IT asset management services. Strategic Acquisitions: The partnership enables ITSco to explore acquisition opportunities in high-growth areas of data center services and cybersecurity, accelerating its expansion and market leadership. Promoting Compliance and Sustainability: This partnership aligns with industry trends by delivering environmentally responsible solutions, ensuring regulatory adherence, and addressing the environmental impact of expanding IT infrastructure

Kevin Hong, Managing Director at Kintarra, stated, "As regulatory standards tighten globally, and the risks surrounding data security rise, our strategic investment in ITSco positions us to meet this growing demand for compliant and sustainable IT asset management. Together, we can equip our portfolio companies and clients with essential tools and services that ensure they're protected and prepared."

About ITSco

ITSco is a leading IT Services and Managed Service Provider delivering end-to-end IT asset management, including data center solutions, cybersecurity, and AI-enhanced services. Known for its commitment to environmental responsibility and tailored solutions, ITSco serves organizations seeking reliable and compliant technology services.

About Kintarra

Kintarra is a global portfolio management firm committed to sustainability, operational excellence, and value creation. Partnering with businesses, Kintarra offers solutions that address evolving regulatory and market demands across sectors.

This partnership strategically positions ITSco and Kintarra to lead in the growing markets of data center services and data security, while also driving innovation with AI and pursuing strategic acquisitions to capture further growth.

Contact Information

MJ Sabarre

Associate

partners@kintarra.com

949-537-9440

SOURCE: Kintarra Technology

View the original press release on newswire.com.