Tevir Capital LP Ltd. Updates Early Warning Reporting in Respect of VerticalScope Holdings Inc.

Pursuant to the early warning report requirements of applicable Canadian securities laws, Tevir Capital LP Ltd. ("Tevir") announces that it has ceased to be a 10% holder of subordinate voting shares ("SVS") of VerticalScope Holdings Inc. (the "Company") and will not be required to complete any further early warning filings.

On November 19 and 20, 2024, Tevir sold a total of 259,400 SVS representing 1.39% of the issued and outstanding SVS of the Company through market transactions. Immediately prior to the disposition, Tevir owned 10.14% of the issued and outstanding SVS of the Company. Immediately following the disposition Tevir owned or exercised control or direction over an aggregate of 1,629,293 SVS, representing 8.73% of the issued and outstanding SVS of the Company. Tevir disposed of these securities for investment purposes and the transactions will be disclosed in an Early Warning Report to be filed on SEDAR+ as www.sedarplus.com pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 Early Warning Report). As the number of SVS Tevir owns or controls, directly or indirectly are now less than 10% of the issued and outstanding SVS, Tevir will no longer be required to complete any further early warning filings in satisfaction of the requirements of the NI 62-103. Tevir may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

