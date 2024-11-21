GameSquare Holdings, Inc.: GameSquare's Stream Hatchet Publishes Q3 Report

Live Streaming Insights Show Major Growth in Gaming Content Engagement

New Report Reveals Today's Top Creators

View the report: https://streamhatchet.com/q3-2024-live-streaming-trend-report/

Stream Hatchet, a streaming analytics and business intelligence platform and wholly-owned subsidiary of GameSquare Holdings (NASDAQ:GAME), ("GameSquare", or the "Company"), has released its Q3 2024 report, revealing significant growth trends in gaming and live-streaming viewership. This quarter, live streaming viewership is at 8.5 billion hours watched, with a 12% year-over-year increase-the highest growth since the pandemic's peak. Key players in this resurgence include platforms like Kick and YouTube Gaming, with top creators drawing audiences worldwide.

"Live streaming is at the forefront of a broader shift in how audiences engage with entertainment," said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. "The Stream Hatchet Q3 2024 report demonstrates that as video continues to dominate the entertainment industry and creator economy, platforms like YouTube Gaming and Kick are seizing opportunities to reshape the competitive landscape. This data underscores a trend where audience attention-and platform strategies-are diversifying, fueling innovation and growth in live streaming as a primary medium of engagement."

Key Findings of the Q3 2024 Report:

Overall Growth in Gaming and Esports Viewership:

Live streaming rebounded with an 8% rise in esports hours watched, fueled by tournaments such as MPL Indonesia Season 14 and LCK Summer 2024, which generated a combined 130 million hours watched. Esports now comprises one-fifth of all live-streaming viewership, underscoring its importance in the gaming sector. YouTube Gaming and Kick's Rapid Rise:

YouTube Gaming grew its viewership to 2 billion hours, marking a year-over-year increase in market share from 17% to 23%. Kick also demonstrated exponential growth, with a 163% increase in hours watched compared to last year. This growth was bolstered by prominent streamers like xQc, who shifted much of their content to Kick. Shifts in Platform Dominance:

Twitch's market share dropped to 60%, while other platforms, especially YouTube Gaming and Kick, gained ground. Facebook Live has fallen from the top five, with newer platforms like AfreecaTV and Rumble filling the gap. Spanish-Language Content and Emerging Platforms:

Spanish content surged by 59% on Kick, making it the second most-watched language on the platform with 129 million hours. Meanwhile, new entrants like Chzzk and Rumble continue to offer alternatives, engaging unique audiences across diverse regions. Top Creators of Q3 2024: The top creators are losing their stranglehold on the market, with the top 5% of streamers by hours watched dropping from 98% of the total market share in Q2 2019 to just 86% in Q2 2024, indicating a more diverse market for smaller streamers. Notable streamers such as KaiCenat and Ironmouse have set records this quarter. KaiCenat took the #1 spot with a 78% increase in viewership, while Ironmouse garnered 320,000 subscribers during "Subtember," marking a new milestone.

For more information on Stream Hatchet and insight into the esports and streaming markets, please visit their website at www.streamhatchet.com.

About GameSquare Holdings, Inc.

GameSquare's (NASDAQ:GAME) mission is to revolutionize the way brands and game publishers connect with hard-to-reach Gen Z, Gen Alpha, and Millennial audiences. Our next generation media, entertainment, and technology capabilities drive compelling outcomes for creators and maximize our brand partners' return on investment. Through our purpose-built platform, we provide award winning marketing and creative services, offer leading data and analytics solutions, and amplify awareness through FaZe Clan, one of the most prominent and influential gaming organizations in the world. With one of the largest gaming media networks in North America, as verified by Comscore, we are reshaping the landscape of digital media and immersive entertainment. GameSquare's largest investors are Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and the Goff family.

To learn more, visit www.gamesquare.com.

About Stream Hatchet

Stream Hatchet is the leading provider of data analytics for the live streaming industry. With a suite of services encompassing a user-friendly SaaS platform, custom reports, and strategic consulting, Stream Hatchet is a trusted guide for those navigating the dynamic landscape of live streaming. The company has up to 7 years of historical data with minute-level granularity from 20 platforms, Stream Hatchet provides stakeholders in the live streaming industry with powerful insights to drive innovation and growth. Stream Hatchet partners with a diverse clientele - from video game publishers and marketing agencies to esports organizers and teams - who rely on the company's cutting-edge data analytics to optimize their marketing strategies, secure lucrative sponsorships, enhance esports performance, and build successful tournaments.

For more information visit www.streamhatchet.com.

