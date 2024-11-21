Dalrada Financial Corp.: Dalrada Financial Corporation establishes Deposition Technology Inc. U.S. Presence with new Portland Facility

New site will accelerate the production and sales of deposition technology products to support the expanding North American and global markets.

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB:DFCO) ("Dalrada," "the Company"), a global innovator in clean energy solutions, advanced technology, and sustainable manufacturing, is proud to announce the establishment of a state-of-the-art manufacturing and R&D facility in Portland, Oregon for Deposition Technology USA, Inc. (Deptec). This new U.S. headquarters will bring advanced thin-film deposition solutions to North America and support growing market demand.

The Portland facility directly responds to growing global demand for sustainable, high- performance technologies, like the Physical Vapor Deposition (PVD) and Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) systems, and offer innovative solutions like Spectroptix for precise thin-film deposition. Our systems are built to enhance performance, reliability, and cost efficiency in semiconductor manufacturing. Additionally, the Portland site will serve as a U.S.- based testing and production facility for Dalrada's flagship DCT One Series CO2 heat pumps and advance R&D for future innovations such as the DCT Two Series.

Deptec, a leader in precision thin-film deposition technology, will play a key role in this expansion. Specializing in advanced PVD and CVD systems, Deptec provides state-of-the-art solutions for industries such as semiconductors, medical devices, MEMS, and optoelectronics. Deptec's flagship product, the NovellusC1UpgradeKit, enhances the performance of existing deposition systems by extending their lifespan, increasing throughput, and reducing operational costs.

"The opening of our Portland facility is a major milestone in advancing Dalrada's mission to deliver sustainable innovation and next-gen technologies globally," said Brian Bonar, Dalrada's Chairman and CEO. "This new location not only allows us to expand the reach of our groundbreaking climate technology and deposition solutions but also provides a strategic foundation for collaboration, innovation, and growth in the U.S. market."

The Portland site ensures seamless integration between Dalrada's operations in Scotland and U.S. teams, enabling faster delivery, localized R&D, and enhanced customer support. It also demonstrates Dalrada's commitment to reducing carbon footprints through sustainable practices while advancing technologies that make a meaningful impact.

For more information, visit DalradaClimateTechnology and DepositionTechnology websites.

About Dalrada Financial Corporation

Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCQB:DFCO) is a multi-national holding company that develops, manufactures, and sells a robust suite of products and in the Clean Energy, Physical Vapor Deposition and Semiconductor, and Health Care sectors. Dalrada's core segments include Dalrada Climate Technology, which offers cutting-edge heat pump technology for industrial and residential applications; Deptec, an international leader in deposition technology and manufacturing that repurposes and sells proprietary semiconductor technology for clean energy applications; and Genefic Specialty Pharmacy , which provides end-to-end prescription services as well as patient advocacy and support.

Dalrada consistently drives innovation that delivers maximum impact, bringing increased value to its shareholders.

For more information, please visit www.dalrada.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, particularly statements relating to cost reductions and the anticipated pre-tax savings from the cost reduction program, restructuring costs, footprint rationalization, simplifying and streamlining our operations, reducing complexity, enhancing the speed of decision- making, leveraging our sourcing capabilities and the timing of implementation and completion of the cost reduction program, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on the beliefs and assumptions of management based on information available to us at the time such statements are made. These statements, which are generally identifiable by the use of the words "will," "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "forecast," "project," "plan," and similar expressions, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, are made as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty or obligation to update them. Forward-looking statements are subject to the occurrence of many events outside the Company's control and actual results and the timing of events may differ materially from those suggested or implied by such forward-looking statements due to numerous factors that involve substantial known and unknown risk

and uncertainties. Factors that may impact the Company's success are more fully disclosed in the Company's most recent public filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including its annual report on Form 10-K.

