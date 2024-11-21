Symposium gathered top fighters, neuroscientists, and media together in New York City on eve of UFC 309

UFC Performance Institute leader, Dr. Duncan French, welcomed Aires Tech integration into the renowned performance center to mitigate the negative effects of EMF radiation*

Aires Tech activates UFC partnership through co-branded partner and multi-channel content that engages UFC's 700 million fans in 170 countries

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - American Aires Inc. (CSE: WIFI) (OTCQB: AAIRF) ("Aires" "Aires Tech" or the "Company") marked a significant milestone in its partnership with UFC by co-hosting a first-of-its-kind symposium on the eve of UFC 309 on Friday, November 15, 2024. "The Next Frontier of UFC Training and Performance" event spotlighted the role of advanced technology in athlete care and peak performance, showcasing Aires Tech's advanced solutions now integrated into the UFC Performance Institute ("UFC PI"). (3.5-minute highlight video can be viewed here.)

The roundtable discussion highlighted the UFC PI's renowned status, described by many as the "gold standard" in health, wellness, and performance for UFC athletes. With the addition of Aires Tech's electromagnetic field ("EMF") radiation protection technology, the UFC PI continues to advance its holistic approach to ensuring more effective training and recovery for UFC athletes. The symposium featured a distinguished panel of experts from the UFC performance community, including UFC Hall-of-Famer Daniel Cormier, UFC Featherweight contender Dan Ige, and Dr. Nicholas Dogris, neuroscientist and brain health specialist, alongside Aires Tech CEO Josh Bruni, who delivered special remarks. UFC 309 also featured Aires Tech ambassador and UFC lightweight star Michael Chandler, who took to the Octagon in the co-main event to face former champion Charles Oliveira.





Left to right: UFC Hall-of-Famer Daniel Cormier, UFC Featherweight contender Dan Ige, Aires Tech CEO Josh Bruni, and neuroscientist & brain health specialist Dr. Nicholas Dogris

Dr. Duncan French, Senior Vice President, UFC PI, shared his enthusiasm for Aires Tech's impact in a published testimonial: "When I first saw how Aires Tech mitigates the negative effects of EMF on brain activity, I was blown away. It was astonishing to witness the silent effects of EMF radiation on human physiology, and seeing how Aires Tech can restore optimal brain function through EEG recordings was impressive. The science behind it is truly remarkable." Dr. French's full remarks on the effectiveness of Aires Tech's partnership in supporting the UFC's athlete performance can be found here.

"The UFC sponsorship creates compelling opportunities for co-branded marketing activations, amplifying our reach, building instant trust, and deepening our connection with both fans and consumers around the world," said Aires Tech CEO Josh Bruni. "By embedding our technology in the UFC PI, we not only contribute to the health and success of world-class athletes but also showcase our innovation in a way that resonates with fans of peak performance sports and advanced technology alike."

The UFC PI is home to a global team of sports science experts dedicated to optimizing the performance and health of UFC fighters. With the inclusion of Aires' technology, the UFC PI now offers an additional layer of protection against EMF radiation exposure, a growing concern for athletes surrounded by frequency-emitting technology. While the full and long-term effects of EMF exposure from everyday technology continue to be studied and debated, Aires Tech's technology provides a refined, protective environment, which Aires Tech's research shows helps fighters enhance their performance, safeguard their health, and accelerate recovery.*

UFC Partnership Powers Aires Tech's Brand Growth and Global Reach

Our strategic partnership with UFC continues to play a pivotal role in elevating Aires Tech's brand visibility and connecting it to the hundreds of millions of passionate UFC fans worldwide.

Continued Bruni: "Our multi-faceted approach utilizes co-branded partner and multi-channel media to ensure our messaging is amplified across multiple channels. This strategy expands our global reach and strengthens our brand's credibility, while co-branded media, in particular, gives consumers the tools they need to make informed purchasing decisions. Through this integrated strategy, Aires Tech is positioning itself as a leader in both the tech and sports performance industries, driving awareness and building lasting relationships with UFC fans and tech-savvy consumers around the world."

For more information about the UFC partnership, the AiresAthletes campaign and Aires' innovative EMF protection technology, please visit www.airestech.com.

About UFC Performance Institute

The UFC Performance Institute is the world's first mixed martial arts multi-disciplinary research, innovation and performance center. With locations in Las Vegas, Shanghai, and Mexico City, each facility is staffed with experts in the fields of strength and conditioning, nutrition, and physical therapy, focused on providing UFC athletes with world-class services designed to optimize their performance. For more information on the UFC Performance Institute, please visit ufcpi.com.

About American Aires Inc.

American Aires Inc. is a Canadian-based nanotechnology company committed to enhancing well-being and environmental safety through science-led innovation, education, and advocacy. The company has developed a proprietary silicon-based resonator that protects against the harmful effects of electromagnetic field (EMF) radiation.* Aires' Lifetune products target EMF emitted by consumer electronic devices such as cellphones, computers, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi, including the more powerful and rapidly expanding high-speed 5G networks. Aires has studied the efficacy of its products and their efficacy in reducing the effects of EMF exposure, however, Aires' products are not medical devices intended or cleared to diagnose, mitigate, prevent, or treat any medical condition, or recommended for such medical purposes. Aires is listed on the CSE under the ticker 'WIFI' and on the OTCQB under the symbol 'AAIRF'. Learn more at www.investors.airestech.com.

*Note: Based on the American Aires Inc.'s internal and peer-reviewed research studies and clinical trials. For more information, please visit https://airestech.com/pages/tech. UFC has not independently verified the contents of these studies.

