Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the launch of SUPER G®, a graphene slurry which can be used to enhance the performance of lithium-ion batteries. This breakthrough product has the potential to reshape the future of energy storage, offering battery manufacturers an innovative solution that optimizes efficiency, power, and longevity.

Unleashing the Power of Graphene

SUPER G® is a graphene slurry which has been developed by GMG over the last 3 years for GMG's own Graphene Aluminium-Ion Battery which has unique properties of high electrical conductivity, low charge transfer resistance and high density compared to other carbon battery additives and materials used in lithium-ion batteries.

The Graphene comes from GMG's self-developed graphene production system and is then processed through a number of steps in the co-located pilot plant and finally into a liquid graphene product which we believe will be able to be added into or coated onto either a customer's lithium-ion battery cathode or anode production with a 0.5-2% dosage by weight.

GMG is currently engaged in confidential discussions with multiple battery manufacturers and industry players to explore the potential testing and supply of SUPER G®. These discussions underscore the growing demand for high-performance materials that can push the boundaries of energy storage technology.

Exceptional Performance Confirmed by Oxford University

A recent study conducted by Oxford University has confirmed the exceptional performance of GMG's SUPER G®. Key findings include:

SUPER G® demonstrates 2.5 times lower mean ionic resistivity compared to standard graphite, as shown in Figure 2. Lower pore ionic resistivity will improve battery efficiency, charge and discharge rates.

Figure 2: Ionic Resistivity of Graphite vs. GMG SUPER G® (100 µm thick, 30% porous vs. 125 µm thick)

SUPER G® features multimodal particle distribution (~20 µm large particles + sub-1 µm particles), which increases energy density for more powerful, longer lasting batteries.

Figure 3: Cross-Section of SUPER G® with Wide-Beam Ar+ Ion Polishing



Unlike conventional materials, SUPER G® maintains its integrity during calendaring (compression onto battery foil), ensuring no significant damage to the binder layer. This is crucial for maintaining battery longevity and performance.

Figure 4: Nyquist Plot of EIS Response - Calendared vs. Uncalendared SUPER G®

Table 1 shows SUPER G® in comparison with the commonly used conductivity carbon additives used in lithium-ion battery industry- it shows many attractive attributes for SUPER G® including 2-3 times higher bulk density and 3 times greater surface area than the industry standard carbon additive.

Property Standard Industry

Lithium-Ion

Battery Carbon

Additive GMG SUPER G® Bulk Density 0.12-0.25 g/cm³ 0.3-0.4 g/cm³

Surface Area ~60 m²/g 250 m²/g

Typical Loading in

Electrode 2-5 wt% 0.5-2 wt %

High-Rate

Performance



Standard

application Excellent for very high-rate

applications

Table 1: Performance Comparison of GMG SUPER G® and Commonly used Conductivity Additive

GMG's Graphene has been found to increase rate tolerance of lithium-ion batteries - which is a desirable quality that allows the battery to be charged and discharged at various rates (faster and slower) with less negative impact on the capacity of the battery.

About GMG:

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process. GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating), lubricants and fluids.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

GMG's 4 critical business objectives are:

Produce Graphene and improve/scale cell production processes Build Revenue from Energy Savings Products Develop Next-Generation Battery Develop Supply Chain, Partners & Project Execution Capability

For further information please contact:

