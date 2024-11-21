Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) (FSE: 7301) ("Flora" or the "Company") is proud to announce the launch of Element, the latest innovation from its premium lifestyle brand, Vessel. A first-of-its-kind glass and brass bubbler, Element is a cutting-edge addition to Vessel's product lineup.

"The Element is a product that exemplifies our dedication to pushing the boundaries of what is possible in the lifestyle accessories space," said Clifford Starke, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Element is a water pipe for dry herb connoisseurs designed in California and engineered with quality materials such as durable brass, anodized aluminum, and impact and heat-resistant borosilicate glass - giving it a longer lifespan. It is made to fit up to two grams of cannabis. It has superior aeration and percolation filters and cools for purer, smoother, more flavorful hits. Element is ergonomically shaped to fit comfortably in your hand, providing a natural and effortless grip during use. Element comes apart into 6 pieces for quick and easy cleaning and comes with a carry case. This makes maintenance a breeze and prevents clogging.

Element will be available for purchase through Vessel's extensive network of retail partners as well as directly on the Vessel website, catering to a diverse customer base. It retails for $149.

"Launching the Element is about understanding what our customers truly desire," Mr. Starke continued. "In an industry that is evolving rapidly, staying ahead of trends and consumer preferences is crucial. Element reflects our forward-thinking approach, and we believe it will quickly become a must-have item for those who appreciate high-quality design and performance."

In addition to Element, Vessel recently introduced Hub and Apex, a carry case and charging dock designed to complement the newly released Compass Rise 510 battery. These latest additions to the Vessel lineup further demonstrate the brand's commitment to blending of utility and aesthetics, catering to the modern consumer.

Flora is committed to driving innovation and delivering a steady pipeline of products that meet evolving consumer demands. With a clear vision for the future, the company is focused on robust project development, ensuring a continuous stream of new launches that set industry standards.

About Flora Growth Corp.

Flora Growth Corp.'s mission is to become the leading NASDAQ small-cap international cannabis company. Flora is a cannabis-focused consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor serving all 50 states and 28 countries with 20,000+ points of distribution around the world. For more information on Flora, visit www.floragrowth.com.

https://justcbdstore.com/

https://www.vesselbrand.com/

https://justcbdstore.uk/

https://www.phatebo.de/home-en

https://www.australianvaporizers.com.au/

